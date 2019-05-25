Stags, Knights push Preseason Cup bids

Games today (Filoil Flying V Centre)

2 p.m. – UP vs CEU

4 p.m. – Letran vs Adamson

5:45 p.m. – Mapua vs San Sebastian

MANILA, Philippines — San Sebastian guns for the solo Group A lead as it takes on Mapua even as Letran seeks to keep the top spot in Group B as it clashes with Adamson today in the Filoil Flying V Preseason Cup 2019 at the Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

Currently tied at the helm with the San Beda Lions, the reigning NCAA titlists, at 2-0, the Stags go for pole position in their 5:45 p.m. duel with the Cardinals, who are toting a 1-3 (win-loss) record.

The Knights go up against the Falcons (2-1) at 4 p.m., looking to improve their 4-1 slate in Group B.

SSC has been making heads turn with victories over University of the Philippines, 73-67, and University of Santo Tomas, 85-81.

The Stags are expected to draw strength anew from the high-scoring duo of RK Ilagan and Allyn Bulanadi.