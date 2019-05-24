UAAP
Janine Pontejos of the Gilas Pilipinas Women 3x3 squad in the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup in Changsha, China
Japan sends Gilas Women crashing back to earth in FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 24, 2019 - 4:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Gilas Pilipinas Women's squad suffered their first defeat in the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup after being dealt a beating by Japan, 20-8, on Friday.

Struggling to keep up with the fast paced offense of the Japanese ballers, the Filipinas fell to third-seed Japan.

Foul trouble and stingy Japanese defense denied the Gilas Pilipinas women any rhythm on the offensive end.

After going perfect in the first two days of the tournament, Gilas Pilipinas women fall to a 3-1 record.

The Nationals hope to bounce back when they face Sri Lanka later today.

