Fan Wars: Drake's developing beef with the Milwaukee Bucks

MANILA, Philippines — In recent sports history, rapper Drake has earned himself a reputation as a notorious bandwagon fan.

But Drake's antics have never been so loud until now.

The rapper is almost a constant presence for the Toronto Raptors in the playoffs and he's been more than noticeable from the sidelines.

Drake was the ultimate Raptors fan in Game 4 ???? pic.twitter.com/N6QSHRV6cR — ESPN (@espn) May 22, 2019

.@Drake might just be the NBA's new Spike Lee ???? (??????) pic.twitter.com/6TZzWHyuO8 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 20, 2019

As the Raptors continue their Eastern Conference Finals series with the Milwaukee Bucks, his behavior has the top-seeded Bucks miffed.

With repercussions of his actions being nothing short of entertaining.

Mallory Edens, the daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner Wes Edens, was seen wearing a Pusha T shirt on the sidelines in game five.

Mallory Edens, the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks owner, is wearing a Pusha shirt on the sideline ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/os5fXEQO3T — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) May 24, 2019

Pusha T and Drake have a well-known beef in the rapping industry.

In response, Drake changed his Instagram avatar to a photo of Edens.

The rapper even uploaded an Instagram story of Eden in the Pusha T shirt in his account.

"All is fair in war and war and trust me I'll still get you tickets to ovo fest," Drake wrote.

Prior to this, Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer criticized the rapper for his actions as per ESPN's Malika Andrews.

Drake was a hot topic of conversation on today’s conference call with Mike Budenholzer. He said, in part, “There’s certainly no place for fans — or whatever Drake is for the raptors — on the court. There’s boundaries and lines for a reason.” — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) May 22, 2019

"There's certainly no place for fans — or whatever Drake is for the Raptors — on the court. There's boundaries and lines for a reason," Budenholzer said.

Bucks fans on the stands also didn't hold back in poking fun at the notirous rapper's antics.

The Drake saga seems like it will continue in Milwaukee. This is one fan’s shirt... pic.twitter.com/OGA8Kqooba — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) May 23, 2019

Well, it looks like nobody from Milwaukee plans on buying a Drake album any time soon.