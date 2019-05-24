UAAP
TORONTO, ONTARIO - MAY 21: Rapper Drake reacts during game four of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on May 21, 2019 in Toronto, Canada.
GREGORY SHAMUS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP
Fan Wars: Drake's developing beef with the Milwaukee Bucks
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 24, 2019 - 1:47pm

MANILA, Philippines — In recent sports history, rapper Drake has earned himself a reputation as a notorious bandwagon fan.

But Drake's antics have never been so loud until now.

The rapper is almost a constant presence for the Toronto Raptors in the playoffs and he's been more than noticeable from the sidelines. 

As the Raptors continue their Eastern Conference Finals series with the Milwaukee Bucks, his behavior has the top-seeded Bucks miffed.

With repercussions of his actions being nothing short of entertaining.

Mallory Edens, the daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner Wes Edens, was seen wearing a Pusha T shirt on the sidelines in game five.

Pusha T and Drake have a well-known beef in the rapping industry.

In response, Drake changed his Instagram avatar to a photo of Edens.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The rapper even uploaded an Instagram story of Eden in the Pusha T shirt in his account.

"All is fair in war and war and trust me I'll still get you tickets to ovo fest," Drake wrote.

Prior to this, Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer criticized the rapper for his actions as per ESPN's Malika Andrews.

"There's certainly no place for fans — or whatever Drake is for the Raptors — on the court. There's boundaries and lines for a reason," Budenholzer said.

Bucks fans on the stands also didn't hold back in poking fun at the notirous rapper's antics.

Well, it looks like nobody from Milwaukee plans on buying a Drake album any time soon.

