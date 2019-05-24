UAAP
Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors look on before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Game Four of the Western Conference Finals on May 20, 2019 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.
Klay Thompson unhappy after All-NBA team snub
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 24, 2019 - 9:45am

MANILA, Philippines — Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson was visibly unhappy after learning that he didn't make the All-NBA team.

In a Twitter video uploaded by The Athletic's Anthony Slater, the three-time champion swingman looked like he was in disbelief.

Thompson just missed being selected on the third team. Thompson's teammates Steph Curry and Kevin Durant both made it in the All-NBA First Team and the All-NBA Second Team, respectively.

"I didn't? It already came out?" Thompson said in the video.

"I mean that's cool and all... I respect those guys but when you go to five straight (finals) it takes more than just a couple All-NBA guys," he said.

The repercussions of the snub go more than a wounded ego. 

Since he missed out, Thompson will not be eligible to sign a five-year super-max $221 million contract with the Warriros when he becomes a free agent in the summer.

But the Warriors guard quickly put his focus back on his team's goal.

"It's like an all-time team, but whatever, I'd rather win a championship than be third-team All-NBA, so it's all good," Thompson said.

Thompson and the Warriors are off to their fifth straight NBA Finals to defend their title.

The Golden State Warriors are paced to win their third straight title and fourth in five years.

