Taiwanese bets frolic in rain-hit TPGA Open

TAICHUNG, Taiwan – Tseng Tzu-Hao, who has placed no better than 21st in a young four-year pro career, fired a six-under 66 in wet conditions to emerge the surprise clubhouse leader in the rain-hit Daan TPGA Open at the Ching Chuan Kang Golf Club here yesterday.

Tseng, who honed his talent and skills in Japan but has had not much success since turning pro at 18, came out of the long four-hour stoppage due to heavy rain in fiery form, birdying three of the first six holes then bouncing back from a three-putt miscue on No. 11 with a pair of back-to-back birdies from Nos. 12 and 16 to seize early control of the $100,000 championship serving as the first Philippine Golf Tour Asia event abroad.

“I didn’t expect to shoot this low. My short game and putting just clicked,” said the 22-year-old Tseng, who saved pars in six times that he went out of regulation at the flat, soggy par-72 course.

But Wang Congjie, No. 7 in the current PGA of Taiwan (TPGA) Order of Merit ranking, matched that 66 minutes later and in a more impressive fashion, a bogey-free 33-33 card that put the Taiwanese duo on top by one over an equally charging Thai ace Tawit Polthai, who fired a 67, and two ahead of another Thai Wisut Artjanawat, American Tarik Can and Song Mengyu, also of Taiwan.

Early morning downpour rendered the military layout unplayable, forcing the organizers to push back tee-off times, originally set at 7 a.m., four hours later, leaving half of the 144-player starting field wondering if they could even finish nine holes with forecast of more rains late in the day.

“The fairways and greens were flooded so we had to delay the start of the tournament. But we’re doing everything we could and we’re confident we’ll be able to complete this 72-hole event as scheduled,” said Bryan Chen of PGA of Taiwan. “We’ll start at 6:30 a.m. (today) for those with unfinished first round.”

Jay Bayron, the lone Filipino entry in the full-packed field who drew a 12:20 p.m. start, didn’t hit his first drive until 4:20 p.m.

“It’s a difficult course and the rain made it tougher. I’ll just do my best to come up with a good start,” said the Davaoeño shotmaker, adding that he didn’t feel any pressure being the lone Pinoy bet in the event put up by ICTSI and co-sanctioned by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

But Tseng proved tougher in damp conditions, putting in a pair of 33s he spiked with a 24-putt effort on the unreceptive, unpredictable greens while Wang turned better in form with that flawless card.