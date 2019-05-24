UAAP
Haponesa Derby on today at PCC
(The Philippine Star) - May 24, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A tough one-on-one face-off between Bulacan and Metro Manila cockers takes center stage at Pasay City Cockpit today via the Haponesa 4-Cock Derby.

Invited by hosts Boyet Cruz and the Haponesa group are select members of Bulacan Gamefowl Breeders Association and National Cockers Alliance with Sagupaan Superfeeds and Complexor 3000 as sponsors.

PCC takes a break after today’s showdown to give way to the 2019 World Slasher Cup 2 which starts on Monday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. For more info: 0945-4917474 (Erica); 0939-4724206 (Ace) or 843-1746 and 816-6750.

HAPONESA 4-COCK DERBY
