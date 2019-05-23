Gilas women advance, men's squad gets boot in FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup

MANILA, Philippines — The Gilas Pilipinas women's squad continued their dominance in the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup after routing Vanuatu, 22-5, in Changsha, China on Thursday.

The Filipinas swept the qualifying draw to move on into the main pool.

Relying on stingy defense and quick fire offense, the Filipina cagers took care of business.

The Gilas Pilipinas women face powerhouse Japan in tomorrow afternoon.

Meanwhile, their male counterparts were shown the door early on after failing to notch a win in the first day of the tournament.

Despite winning both of their games in day two, their even 2-2 record wasn't enough to push them to the next round.