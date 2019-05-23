UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Joshua Minguillo, 13, is an out of school youth. He was chosen as one of the 10 Jr. NBA All-Stars to represent the Philippines in Jakarta for the Jr. NBA Global Championship Asia Pacific Selection Camp
Contributed photo
From the streets to the court: Basketball gives out of school youth a second chance
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 23, 2019 - 2:19pm

MANILA, Philippines — NBA legend Kobe Bryant once said that sports is a great teacher, imparting on him lessons of camaraderie, humility, and how to resolve differences.

But for out of school youth Joshua Minguillo, sports is also a second chance.

Minguillo, 13, had been chosen as one of the ten 2019 Jr. NBA All-Stars. Yet, he almost didn't have the chance to prove himself.

The Laguna native was pulled from the scrimmages after exhibiting unsportsmanlike behavior during the Jr. NBA National Training Camp.

But after receiving a talking to from his coaches, Minguillo got his act together.

"Panget po yung pinakita kong attitude," Minguillo said.

"Dapat pauuwiin na po nila ako pero binigyan po nila ako ng pangalawang chance para baguhin yung ugali ko," he added.

Minguillo cleaned up both on and off the court. His improvement proved enough to earn him a spot on the top five boys in the 2019 camp.

Along with four other boys and five girls, Minguillo will be heading to Jakarta in June to represent the Philippines in the Jr. NBA Global Championship Asia Pacific Selection Camp.

The significance of being afforded a second chance doesn't pass by Minguillo. 

The 13-year-old cager said he is aware of the importance of this opportunity.

"Sobrang laki... Sobrang importante para rin po sa pangarap ko," Minguillo said.

Minguillo hopes to become an NBA player.

BASKETBALL JR. NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
WATCH: Kai Sotto adds long-range bombs to shooting arsenal in US training
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Training with renowned basketball skills coach Nick Stapleton, Sotto has put on a lot of work in his shooting.
Sports
RJ Abarrientos takes charge for Ricci Rivero-less Gilas in win over Iran
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Abarrientos shot the lights out with seven long-range bombs, finishing with a staggering 18 points.
Sports
76ers' Simmons banners Australia's star-studded FIBA World Cup team
4 hours ago
Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons headlines an NBA player-dominated preliminary Australia squad for this year's Basketball...
Sports
Federer, Nadal threaten Djokovic bid for historic Grand Slam
6 hours ago
Novak Djokovic can become only the second man in history to have twice held all four Grand Slam titles at the same time with...
Sports
Thurman to Pacquiao: I’ll show you the exit
By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
WBA “super” welterweight champion Keith Thurman just hit the jackpot in the Manny Pacquiao sweepstakes.
Sports
Latest
2 hours ago
Chadao-FEU nips CEU for last PBA D-League playoff berth
2 hours ago
"Our goal is to make it to the playoffs and nakuha na namin ang first goal namin," said coach Olsen Racela.
Sports
4 hours ago
Pacquiao hopes Thurman will back up words
By Dino Maragay | 4 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao is hoping that Keith Thurman’s fists are as good as the American’s loud mouth.
Sports
16 hours ago
NorthPort clobbers Alaska
By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Hardly missing a beat despite the absence of star guard Stanley Pringle, undermanned NorthPort hammered Alaska, 103-81, to...
Sports
16 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao: I’m not intimidated
By Abac Cordero | 16 hours ago
The staredown between WBA welterweight kings Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman lasted only 18 seconds at the Gotham Hall in...
Sports
16 hours ago
Alvin Aguilar appeals for more events
By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
Wrestling Association of the Philippines (WAP) president Alvin Aguilar said yesterday he has been referred by POC president...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with