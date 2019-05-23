From the streets to the court: Basketball gives out of school youth a second chance

MANILA, Philippines — NBA legend Kobe Bryant once said that sports is a great teacher, imparting on him lessons of camaraderie, humility, and how to resolve differences.

But for out of school youth Joshua Minguillo, sports is also a second chance.

Minguillo, 13, had been chosen as one of the ten 2019 Jr. NBA All-Stars. Yet, he almost didn't have the chance to prove himself.

The Laguna native was pulled from the scrimmages after exhibiting unsportsmanlike behavior during the Jr. NBA National Training Camp.

But after receiving a talking to from his coaches, Minguillo got his act together.

"Panget po yung pinakita kong attitude," Minguillo said.

"Dapat pauuwiin na po nila ako pero binigyan po nila ako ng pangalawang chance para baguhin yung ugali ko," he added.

Minguillo cleaned up both on and off the court. His improvement proved enough to earn him a spot on the top five boys in the 2019 camp.

Along with four other boys and five girls, Minguillo will be heading to Jakarta in June to represent the Philippines in the Jr. NBA Global Championship Asia Pacific Selection Camp.

The significance of being afforded a second chance doesn't pass by Minguillo.

The 13-year-old cager said he is aware of the importance of this opportunity.

"Sobrang laki... Sobrang importante para rin po sa pangarap ko," Minguillo said.

Minguillo hopes to become an NBA player.