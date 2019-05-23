UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Manny Pacquiao speaks at the podium as Keith Thurman looks on during the presser at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles.
Andy Samuelson/Premier Boxing Champions
Pacquiao hopes Thurman will back up words
Dino Maragay (Philstar.com) - May 23, 2019 - 12:11pm

MANILA, Philippines – Manny Pacquiao is hoping that Keith Thurman’s fists are as good as the American’s loud mouth.

Thurman, the WBA “super” welterweight champion, has been running his mouth since yesterday in New York, when both fighters kicked off their two-city press tour for their July 20 clash (July 21 Manila time).

He had bragged about his plan to send Pacquiao — now 40 years and heading to his 71st professional fight — to retirement.

But Pacquiao isn’t bothered as usual

"It's easy for my opponents to talk before the fight, and I'm used to everything they say. But when we get to the ring, it changes, and it will change on July 20,” the Filipino icon said Thursday (Friday Manila time) in the second and last presser held at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles.

Bookies have installed Thurman as an early favorite to win the title clash set at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, and Pacquiao has always welcomed being the underdog.

Besides being unbeaten in 29 fights, the 30-year-old Thurman also enjoys the advantage in youth.

Pacquiao, again, is unperturbed.

"He said he's young, but we'll see who looks young in the ring on July 20. I'm going to let my fists say everything for me,” he added.

Pacquiao holds the “regular” version of the WBA’s 147-pound championship, which he won when he stopped Lucas Matthysse in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia last year.

He defended the same title against Adrien Broner in Las Vegas just last January.

Now, Pacquiao has a chance to unify with Thurman, who in his last fight looked vulnerable and beatable.

"I chose Keith Thurman because he's a great fighter, he's undefeated and because we can give a good fight to the fans. I want to make the fans happy on that night and show that I can still go toe-to-toe with any opponent,” Pacquiao continued, adding that Thurman’s tough talk is firing him up.

"We will work hard in training camp like always for this fight. We're not going to take Keith Thurman lightly or underestimate him. He's a world champion. I'm thankful for what he's been saying, because it's giving me motivation to prove that at 40-years-old, I feel 29,” said Pacquiao. 

Again, the fighting senator hopes Thurman can walk the walk.

"Keith Thurman is aggressive and throws a lot of punches. I'm hoping on July 20 he will follow through with what he says and fight toe-to-toe with me,” he said. 

BOXING KEITH THURMAN MANNY PACQUIAO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
WATCH: Kai Sotto adds long-range bombs to shooting arsenal in US training
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Training with renowned basketball skills coach Nick Stapleton, Sotto has put on a lot of work in his shooting.
Sports
Federer, Nadal threaten Djokovic bid for historic Grand Slam
3 hours ago
Novak Djokovic can become only the second man in history to have twice held all four Grand Slam titles at the same time with...
Sports
Thurman to Pacquiao: I’ll show you the exit
By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
WBA “super” welterweight champion Keith Thurman just hit the jackpot in the Manny Pacquiao sweepstakes.
Sports
Mighty looks to relive Jones Cup glory
May 23, 2019 - 12:00am
Mighty Sports is again representing the country in the annual Jones Cup in Taiwan, hoping to duplicate its title run in the international invitational tournament in 2016.
Sports
RJ Abarrientos takes charge for Ricci Rivero-less Gilas in win over Iran
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Abarrientos shot the lights out with seven long-range bombs, finishing with a staggering 18 points.
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
76ers' Simmons banners Australia's star-studded FIBA World Cup team
1 hour ago
Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons headlines an NBA player-dominated preliminary Australia squad for this year's Basketball...
Sports
13 hours ago
NorthPort clobbers Alaska
By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Hardly missing a beat despite the absence of star guard Stanley Pringle, undermanned NorthPort hammered Alaska, 103-81, to...
Sports
13 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao: I’m not intimidated
By Abac Cordero | 13 hours ago
The staredown between WBA welterweight kings Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman lasted only 18 seconds at the Gotham Hall in...
Sports
13 hours ago
Alvin Aguilar appeals for more events
By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
Wrestling Association of the Philippines (WAP) president Alvin Aguilar said yesterday he has been referred by POC president...
Sports
13 hours ago
Gilas eased out in 3x3 Asia Cup
By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Undermanned Gilas Pilipinas fell to Qatar, 17-21, yesterday to kiss its title chances goodbye in the 2019 FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with