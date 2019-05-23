RJ Abarrientos takes charge for Ricci Rivero-less Gilas in win over Iran

MANILA, Philippines — With Ricci Rivero out with an injury, FEU juniors standout RJ Abarrientos stepped up for Gilas Pilipinas in their FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup win over Iran, 21-19, for their first win of the tourney on Thursday.

Abarrientos shot the lights out with seven long-range bombs, finishing with a staggering 18 points.

He also hit a game-winning shot to give the Philippines the victory.

Abarrientos ???????? doesn't have ice in his veins, he's got a full iceberg!



RT if you stood up for that wild @Tissot Buzzer Beater ???????????? pic.twitter.com/UH04AYkTyV — FIBA3x3 (@FIBA3x3) May 23, 2019

The Nationals improve to a 1-2 start after going winless in day one of the tournament.

Iran, for its part, had a dominant showing yesterday with two blowout wins against Samoa and Thailand.

Despite losing the chance of moving on to the next round of the tournament, the Philippines hopes to finish strong when they go against Samoa later today.