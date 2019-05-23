UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
RJ Abarrientos scored 18 of the Philippines' 21 points in their win against Iran
Fiba.basketball
RJ Abarrientos takes charge for Ricci Rivero-less Gilas in win over Iran
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 23, 2019 - 12:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — With Ricci Rivero out with an injury, FEU juniors standout RJ Abarrientos stepped up for Gilas Pilipinas in their FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup win over Iran, 21-19, for their first win of the tourney on Thursday.

Abarrientos shot the lights out with seven long-range bombs, finishing with a staggering 18 points.

He also hit a game-winning shot to give the Philippines the victory.

The Nationals improve to a 1-2 start after going winless in day one of the tournament.

Iran, for its part, had a dominant showing yesterday with two blowout wins against Samoa and Thailand.

Despite losing the chance of moving on to the next round of the tournament, the Philippines hopes to finish strong when they go against Samoa later today.

3X3 FIBA GILAS PILIPINAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
WATCH: Kai Sotto adds long-range bombs to shooting arsenal in US training
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Training with renowned basketball skills coach Nick Stapleton, Sotto has put on a lot of work in his shooting.
Sports
Federer, Nadal threaten Djokovic bid for historic Grand Slam
3 hours ago
Novak Djokovic can become only the second man in history to have twice held all four Grand Slam titles at the same time with...
Sports
Thurman to Pacquiao: I’ll show you the exit
By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
WBA “super” welterweight champion Keith Thurman just hit the jackpot in the Manny Pacquiao sweepstakes.
Sports
Mighty looks to relive Jones Cup glory
May 23, 2019 - 12:00am
Mighty Sports is again representing the country in the annual Jones Cup in Taiwan, hoping to duplicate its title run in the international invitational tournament in 2016.
Sports
RJ Abarrientos takes charge for Ricci Rivero-less Gilas in win over Iran
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Abarrientos shot the lights out with seven long-range bombs, finishing with a staggering 18 points.
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
76ers' Simmons banners Australia's star-studded FIBA World Cup team
1 hour ago
Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons headlines an NBA player-dominated preliminary Australia squad for this year's Basketball...
Sports
1 hour ago
Pacquiao hopes Thurman will back up words
By Dino Maragay | 1 hour ago
Manny Pacquiao is hoping that Keith Thurman’s fists are as good as the American’s loud mouth.
Sports
13 hours ago
NorthPort clobbers Alaska
By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Hardly missing a beat despite the absence of star guard Stanley Pringle, undermanned NorthPort hammered Alaska, 103-81, to...
Sports
13 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao: I’m not intimidated
By Abac Cordero | 13 hours ago
The staredown between WBA welterweight kings Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman lasted only 18 seconds at the Gotham Hall in...
Sports
13 hours ago
Alvin Aguilar appeals for more events
By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
Wrestling Association of the Philippines (WAP) president Alvin Aguilar said yesterday he has been referred by POC president...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with