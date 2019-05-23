WATCH: Kai Sotto adds long-range bombs to shooting arsenal in US training

MANILA, Philippines — A month into his training in the United States, Philippine basketball phenom Kai Sotto is showing a lot of improvement.

Training with renowned basketball skills coach Nick Stapleton, Sotto has put on a lot of work in his shooting.

In a YouTube video uploaded by user For My Family, Sotto is seen sinking mid-range shots, floaters and 3-point bombs.

The 17-year-old cager also showed off a Dirk Nowitzki-esque one-legged jumpshot.

Apart from increasing his range, Sotto is also seen working on backing down on the post.

Sotto is set to return to the Philippines from his training in Atlanta to train with Gilas Pilipinas Youth next month for the FIBA Under-19 World Cup.