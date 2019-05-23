NorthPort clobbers Alaska

ANTIPOLO CITY , Philippines — Hardly missing a beat despite the absence of star guard Stanley Pringle, undermanned NorthPort hammered Alaska, 103-81, to gain a share of the early lead in the PBA Commisisoner’s Cup last night at Ynares Center here.

With Pringle cheering from the bench recovering from foot injury (bone spurs), the Batang Pier seized control and led by as many as 24 points en route to a blazing opener in the mid-season tournament.

“We just played 48 minutes of good basketball. That’s the key. I’ve been telling them last conference, we’re only good until the third quarter but we couldn’t execute and defend come the fourth,” said coach Pido Jarencio, who drew double-digit production from five players in sealing the win that put them on level with idle Blackwater (1-0).

Sean Anthony (22 points spiked by three triples, five rebounds and four assists) and Mo Tautuaa (12 markers, nine boards, six assists, three steals) produced as expected while import Prince Ibeh debuted with 19-13 plus two blocks. Robert Bolick (19) and Jonathan Grey (13) provided solid support, helping spark NorthPort’s breakaway.

Highly-touted Terrence Jones marked his arrival in the PBA with 41 points as TNT KaTropa blew past NLEX, 102-87, in the second game.

Jones, who played four seasons with the Houston Rockets, had a 16-of-33 shooting clip and added 14 rebounds, four assists and two blocks as the KaTropa joined NorthPort and Blackwater atop the standings.

Notes: The PBA cracked the whip on San Miguel Beermen Kelly Nabong and Ronald Tubid and two team execs for their actions during the “Spiderman” incident that marred Game 5 of the recent Philippine Cup finals. PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial meted out a fine of P75,000 each and three-game suspensions on Nabong and Tubid, who was seen punching the streaker. Nabong went after the allleged accomplice. Marcial also fined SMB assistant team manager Daniel Henares and team physician Dr. Ramon Ibanez P50,000 apiece on top of two-game suspensions. Marcial declined to elaborate on why the four received such punishment. Tubid apparently retaliated for what he perceived was an attack on teammate June Mar Fajardo by the court intruder.

The scores:

First Game

NorthPort 103 – Anthony 22, Bolick 19, Ibeh 19, Grey 13, Tautuaa 12, Taha 9, Elorde 5, Araña 4, Flores 0.

Alaska 81 – Daniels 21, Enciso 10, Ayaay 10, Cruz 9, Casio 8, Baclao 7, Exciminiano 6, Thoss 4, Teng 2, Pascual 2, Racal 2, Galliguez 0, Babilonia 0.

Quarterscores: 28-21, 51-42, 75-66, 103-81

Second Game

TNT 102 – Jones 41, A. Semerad 11, Williams 10, Castro 9, Trollano 8, Pogoy 6, Taha 4, Rosario 4, Heruela 4, D. Semerad 4, Reyes 1, Miranda 0, Casino 0.

NLEX 87 – Washington 18, Erram 14, Ighalo 14, Tiongson 10, Magat 9, Lao 7, Galanza 6, Fonacier 4, Soyud 2, Tallo 2, Paredes 1, Baguio 0, Paniamogan 0,

Quarterscores: 18-23, 52-39, 81-60, 102-87