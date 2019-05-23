UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
NorthPort’s Paolo Taha (in red) disputes ball possession against Simon Enciso and Sonny Thoss of Alaska.
Jun Mendoza
NorthPort clobbers Alaska
Olmin Leyba (The Philippine Star) - May 23, 2019 - 12:00am

ANTIPOLO CITY , Philippines — Hardly missing a beat despite the absence of star guard Stanley Pringle, undermanned NorthPort hammered Alaska, 103-81, to gain a share of the early lead in the PBA Commisisoner’s Cup last night at Ynares Center here.

With Pringle cheering from the bench recovering from foot injury (bone spurs), the Batang Pier seized control and led by as many as 24 points en route to a blazing opener in the mid-season tournament.

“We just played 48 minutes of good basketball. That’s the key. I’ve been telling them last conference, we’re only good until the third quarter but we couldn’t execute and defend come the fourth,” said coach Pido Jarencio, who drew double-digit production from five players in sealing the win that put them on level with idle Blackwater (1-0).

Sean Anthony (22 points spiked by three triples, five rebounds and four assists) and Mo Tautuaa (12 markers, nine boards, six assists, three steals) produced as expected while import Prince Ibeh debuted with 19-13 plus two blocks. Robert Bolick (19) and  Jonathan Grey (13) provided solid support, helping spark NorthPort’s breakaway.

Highly-touted Terrence Jones marked his arrival in the PBA with 41 points as TNT KaTropa blew past NLEX, 102-87, in the second game.

Jones, who played four seasons with the Houston Rockets, had a 16-of-33 shooting clip and added 14 rebounds, four assists and two blocks as the KaTropa joined NorthPort and Blackwater atop the standings.

Notes: The PBA cracked the whip on San Miguel Beermen Kelly Nabong and Ronald Tubid and two team execs for their actions during the “Spiderman” incident that marred Game 5 of the recent Philippine Cup finals. PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial meted out a fine of P75,000 each and three-game suspensions on Nabong and Tubid, who was seen punching the streaker. Nabong went after the allleged accomplice. Marcial also fined SMB assistant team manager Daniel Henares and team physician Dr. Ramon Ibanez P50,000 apiece on top of two-game suspensions. Marcial declined to elaborate on why the four received such punishment. Tubid apparently retaliated for what he perceived was an attack on teammate June Mar Fajardo by the court intruder.

The scores:

First Game

NorthPort 103 – Anthony 22, Bolick 19, Ibeh 19, Grey 13, Tautuaa 12, Taha 9, Elorde 5, Araña 4, Flores 0.

Alaska 81 – Daniels 21, Enciso 10, Ayaay 10, Cruz 9, Casio 8, Baclao 7, Exciminiano 6, Thoss 4, Teng 2, Pascual 2, Racal 2, Galliguez 0, Babilonia 0.

Quarterscores: 28-21, 51-42, 75-66, 103-81

Second Game

TNT 102 – Jones 41, A. Semerad 11, Williams 10, Castro 9, Trollano 8, Pogoy 6, Taha 4, Rosario 4, Heruela 4, D. Semerad 4,  Reyes 1, Miranda 0, Casino 0.

NLEX 87 – Washington 18, Erram 14, Ighalo 14, Tiongson 10, Magat 9, Lao 7, Galanza 6, Fonacier 4, Soyud 2, Tallo 2, Paredes 1, Baguio 0, Paniamogan 0, 

Quarterscores: 18-23, 52-39, 81-60, 102-87

BASKETBALL PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Gilas women stay unbeaten in FIBA 3x3 Asia opener
By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
The Philippine squad will hope to sweep the Qualifying Draw stage to move on to the Pool matchups when they go against Vanuatu...
Sports
Thurman to Pacquiao: I’ll show you the exit
By Dino Maragay | 14 hours ago
WBA “super” welterweight champion Keith Thurman just hit the jackpot in the Manny Pacquiao sweepstakes.
Sports
Gilas women hold Samoa to 1 point; Ricci Rivero hurt in FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup opener
By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
A total team effort from Gilas women Afril Bernardino, Janine Pontejos, Clare Castro and Jack Animam pushed the Filipina squad...
Sports
Raptors thump Bucks to level NBA East finals at 2-2
12 hours ago
The Toronto Raptors closed ranks around hurting star Kawhi Leonard, turning in a total team effort in a 120-102 victory over...
Sports
Will Nonito Donaire tame the Monster?
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
“Super” WBA bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire Jr. was at ringside when “regular” WBA titleholder...
Sports
Latest
2 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao: I’m not intimidated
By Abac Cordero | 2 hours ago
The staredown between WBA welterweight kings Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman lasted only 18 seconds at the Gotham Hall in...
Sports
2 hours ago
Alvin Aguilar appeals for more events
By Joaquin Henson | 2 hours ago
Wrestling Association of the Philippines (WAP) president Alvin Aguilar said yesterday he has been referred by POC president...
Sports
2 hours ago
Gilas eased out in 3x3 Asia Cup
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Undermanned Gilas Pilipinas fell to Qatar, 17-21, yesterday to kiss its title chances goodbye in the 2019 FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup...
Sports
2 hours ago
Shootout looms as Taiwan Open unfolds
By Dante Navarro | 2 hours ago
The Daan Taiwan Open reels off today with the leading players of Philippine Golf Tour Asia bracing for a shootout with the...
Sports
La Salle solid pick vs winless Arellano
By Joey Villar | May 23, 2019 - 12:00am
La Salle tries to boost its stock as it clashes with a struggling Arellano University side today in the Filoil Flying V Preseason Cup 2019 at the Filoil Flying V Centre.
2 hours ago
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with