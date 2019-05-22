Gilas women hold Samoa to 1 point; Ricci Rivero hurt in FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup opener

MANILA, Philippines — The Gilas Pilipinas Women's 3x3 team started their FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup campaign on a rousing note after romping Samoa, 21-1, in their tournament opener in Changsha, China on Wednesday.

A total team effort from Gilas women Afril Bernardino, Janine Pontejos, Clare Castro and Jack Animam pushed the Filipina squad past 18th-seed Samoa.

Meanwhile, the men's team fell to lower-seeded Thailand in their opening game, 11-14.

It was a double-whammy for the Filipino cagers as Ricci Rivero went down with an injury in the loss.

With Rivero out of commission, the Nationals also fell against powerhouse Qatar, 17-21.

The women's team will face Chinese Taipei later this afternoon while the men's team finished Day One of the tournament with a 0-2 record.

The Filipino cagers hope to bounce back for their first win of the Cup tomorrow when they face Iran.