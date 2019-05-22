UAAP
Alaska Milk’s Sonny Thoss scores on a semi-hook against Columbian Dyip’s Jackson Corpuz and Kyle Barone in their game last Sunday. The Aces won, 111-98.
Jun Mendoza
Alaska eyes 2nd win vs Pringle-less NPort
Olmin Leyba (The Philippine Star) - May 22, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Opening-night victor Alaska Milk seeks to sustain the charge today as the Aces eye solo lead in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup against a Stanley Pringle-less NorthPort squad at Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

The Aces kicked off their campaign with a 111-98 rout of Columbian Dyip last Sunday and set out to score a follow-up in the 4:30 p.m. encounter with the Batang Pier, who will miss star guard Pringle due to a foot injury. 

Meanwhile, TNT KaTropa debuts with high-profile import Terrence Jones in the 7 p.m. second game against Curtis Washington and the NLEX Road Warriors. 

“I felt NorthPort had a good run in the previous conference. They had so many good game plans and just lost on this break or that break. I’m sure it’s going to be a battle,” said Alaska coach Alex Compton, who’s bracing for tough matchups with the deadly trio of Pringle, Sean Anthony and Mo Tautuaa.

He will have one less headache, though, as Batang Pier coach Pido Jarencio said Pringle is sitting this one out while recuperating.

“Recovering pa si Stan (Pringle is still on recovery),” Jarencio told The STAR yesterday. “After our last game, may tinanggal lang na bone spurs pero okay na. Saturday lalaro na siya (He underwent procedure to remove bone spurs after the Phl Cup. But he’s recovering well and will be ready to play in our next game on Saturday).”

Garvo Lanete (sprained ankle) and Bradwyn Guinto (knee) are nursing injuries as well, leaving the Prince Ibeh-reinforced NorthPort shorthanded against the Aces’ crew led by import Chris Daniels, Chris Banchero, Simon Enciso, Jvee Casio, Sonny Thoss, and Noy Baclao.

Compton is also hopeful playing Banchero extended minutes in the opener didn’t take its toll on the Fil-Am’s calf.

“We have a nice little run of having four games in 10 days so to get one is good. (After Sunday) we play again Wednesday, Saturday and next Wednesday. I might have made a mistake by giving Chris too long of a stretch there. I hope it’s nothing serious and just cramps,” said Compton.

Meanwhile, TNT mentor Bong Ravena hopes former Houston Rockets mainstay Jones adapts quickly to Philippine brand of play.

“We’ll see how our import (Jones) adjusts in the PBA,” said Ravena, whose side had a team-building session in Tagaytay ahead of the Commissioner’s Cup.  “We will be more particular on our defensive schemes.”

