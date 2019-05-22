Imports show wares in new PVL season

MANILA, Philippines — The Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Season 3 Reinforced Conference, which kicks off on Sunday with a double-header, promises to be a showcase of top-caliber imports from across the globe.

Six teams led by reigning champion Creamline will field two imports each in the tournament that will last until the second week of July.

“We expect exciting games. The teams are more competitive and at par with each other. Every team is a contender,” said PVL president Ricky Palou in yesterday’s PSA Forum at the Amelie Hotel-Manila.

Creamline will bring in Kuttika Kaewpin of Thailand and Aleoscar Blanco of Venezuela; BPI Globe BanKo will bank on Lakia Bright of the US and Yasemin Sahin Yildirim of Turkey; BaliPure has Danijela Dzakovic of Montenegro and Alexandra Vajdova of Slovakia; Motolite will rely on the explosive Gyselle Silva Franco of Cuba and Edina Selimovic of Bosnia and Herzegovina; Petro Gazz will have Wilma Salas of Cuba and Janisa Ivette Johnson of the US; and Pacific Town Army will be reinforced by Sutadta Chuewulin and Kannika Tipachot of Thailand.

Creamline superstar Alyssa Valdez and BPI Globe BanKo spiker Dzi Gervacio also graced the forum along with tournament director Tonyboy Liao.