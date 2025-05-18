^

How have you felt the pleasure of God?

The Philippine Star
May 18, 2025

How have you felt the pleasure of God? How does this make you feel?

What does it mean for you to love others as God loves them?

5 days ago
5 days ago
Why can words spoken quickly and in anger be problematic?

6 days ago
6 days ago
How have your neighbors loved you?

7 days ago
7 days ago
How would you describe God?

8 days ago
8 days ago
How does it feel knowing that Jesus rose again and knows you by name?

9 days ago
9 days ago
Why do you think conspiracy theories spread so quickly?

10 days ago
10 days ago
