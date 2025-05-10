^

The Philippine Star
May 10, 2025 | 12:00am

How would you describe God? How might your ideas of Him be too limited?

How has God and His grace changed you?

5 days ago
How has prayer helped you?

6 days ago
How does it make you feel that Christ resides in you by His Spirit (5:5)?

7 days ago
Where’s your joy and contentment found in this life?

8 days ago
Who in your life is sharing or asking about the reason for your hope?

9 days ago
How does it encourage you to know that God isn’t affected by what someone may say or think about you?

10 days ago
