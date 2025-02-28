^

Word of the day

Whom have you seen God use unexpectedly?

The Philippine Star
February 28, 2025 | 12:00am

Whom have you seen God use unexpectedly? What will you do to make yourself available to Him today?

GOD
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest

How do you think the woman at the well felt when Jesus asked her for some water?

5 days ago
5 days ago
Word of the day
fbtw

What would the world be like if humility was still a weakness?

6 days ago
6 days ago
Word of the day
fbtw

What is your heart most vulnerable to right now?

7 days ago
7 days ago
Word of the day
fbtw

What are some of the traditions you hold fast to?

8 days ago
8 days ago
Word of the day
fbtw

While there’s no “formula” for revival, what do you think helps lead to it?

9 days ago
9 days ago
Word of the day
fbtw

How has God ministered to you through the intercessory prayers of others?

10 days ago
10 days ago
Word of the day
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with