^

Word of the day

What problem or person are you avoiding?

The Philippine Star
October 24, 2024 | 12:00am

What problem or person are you avoiding? How might you express confidence in God?

vuukle comment

GOD
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest

What problem have you had that seemed like a curse?

6 days ago
6 days ago
Word of the day
fbtw

When dawn breaks through the darkness, how will you celebrate God’s love and faithfulness?

7 days ago
7 days ago
Word of the day
fbtw

What difference does it make to you that Jesus dwells within you?

8 days ago
8 days ago
Word of the day
fbtw

How does understanding God’s character help you when you’re waiting?

9 days ago
9 days ago
Word of the day
fbtw

How have you sensed God extending His love to you in ways large and small?

10 days ago
10 days ago
Word of the day
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with