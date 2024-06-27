^

Word of the day

Who needs you to come alongside them this week?

The Philippine Star
June 27, 2024 | 12:00am

Who needs you to come alongside them this week? In what way might God want you to do that?

 

How has God supplied your needs through another person or group?

5 days ago
5 days ago
How have you seen the image of God as a parent illustrated in your life?

6 days ago
6 days ago
How have you experienced or seen a difference between sincere and self-serving love?

7 days ago
7 days ago
What does it mean for you to have a heavenly Father who loves you and will never leave you?

8 days ago
8 days ago
What difficult and humbling circumstances are you facing these days?

9 days ago
9 days ago
