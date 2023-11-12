^

Word of the day

How can nature bring you closer to God?

The Philippine Star
November 12, 2023 | 12:00am

How can nature bring you closer to God? How does it remind you of His great creative power and love?

GOD
When have you felt free to worship God wholeheartedly?

4 days ago
4 days ago
As you evaluate your wardrobe, how “well dressed” are you with Jesus’ character?

5 days ago
5 days ago
How does it shape your heart to realize that God remains your Father and calls you His child—always?

6 days ago
6 days ago
6 days ago
6 days ago
Why is it so hard to find meaning in things that can never satisfy?

7 days ago
7 days ago
When has someone been open-handed with their time or resources with you?

8 days ago
8 days ago
