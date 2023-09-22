^

Word of the day

How have you experienced freedom in Jesus?

The Philippine Star
September 22, 2023 | 9:30pm

How have you experienced freedom in Jesus? What other images help you to visualize joy?

vuukle comment

GOD
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest

What do you think about the statement, “There are no neutral contacts”?

4 days ago
4 days ago
Word of the day
fbtw

What new thing would God like to accomplish in your life?

5 days ago
5 days ago
Word of the day
fbtw

What has Jesus set you free from?

6 days ago
6 days ago
Word of the day
fbtw

How can knowing that you’re a recipient of God’s mercy affect what you think, say, and do today?

7 days ago
7 days ago
Word of the day
fbtw

How do you initially react to outsiders and misfits?

8 days ago
8 days ago
Word of the day
fbtw

What barriers do you face when reading the Bible?

9 days ago
9 days ago
Word of the day
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with