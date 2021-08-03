Father, give me Your wisdom that I might keep the things of life in the right perspective — and have a value system that reflects eternity.
(The Philippine Star) - August 3, 2021 - 12:00am
Father, give me Your wisdom that I might keep the things of life in the right perspective — and have a value system that reflects eternity.
Sponsored Articles
<
>
Philstar
- Latest
Latest
Latest
August 2, 2021 - 12:00am
August 1, 2021 - 12:00am
July 30, 2021 - 12:00am
July 29, 2021 - 12:00am
July 28, 2021 - 12:00am
Recommended
7 days ago
July 27, 2021 - 12:00am