Father, give me Your wisdom that I might keep the things of life in the right perspective — and have a value system that reflects eternity.

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (The Philippine Star) - August 3, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
