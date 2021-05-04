God, when I’m struggling, remind me that the seasons of waiting aren’t for nothing but help to reveal Your loving handiwork in my life.
(The Philippine Star) - May 4, 2021 - 12:00am
God, when I’m struggling, remind me that the seasons of waiting aren’t for nothing but help to reveal Your loving handiwork in my life.
Sponsored Articles
<
>
Philstar
- Latest
Latest
Latest
May 3, 2021 - 12:00am
May 2, 2021 - 12:00am
May 1, 2021 - 12:00am
April 30, 2021 - 12:00am
April 29, 2021 - 12:00am
April 28, 2021 - 12:00am
Recommended