Jesus, enable me to proclaim Your good news today—everywhere.
(The Philippine Star) - October 22, 2020 - 12:00am

Jesus, enable me to proclaim Your good news today—everywhere.

GOD
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
What is wrong with the world?
October 21, 2020 - 12:00am
1 day ago
Word of the day
fbfb
God, may all my scars become golden as You heal and repair me in ways that bring glory to Your name.
October 20, 2020 - 12:00am
2 days ago
Word of the day
fbfb
Father, forgive me when I find it hard to forgive others.
October 19, 2020 - 12:00am
3 days ago
Word of the day
fbfb
Help me to be quiet before You today, loving God
October 18, 2020 - 12:00am
4 days ago
Word of the day
fbfb
Dear Jesus, thank You for often working in small, hidden, and seemingly insignificant ways.
October 17, 2020 - 12:00am
5 days ago
Word of the day
fbfb
Dear Jesus, thank You for often working in small, hidden, and seemingly insignificant ways.
October 16, 2020 - 12:00am
6 days ago
Word of the day
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with