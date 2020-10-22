Jesus, enable me to proclaim Your good news today—everywhere.
(The Philippine Star) - October 22, 2020 - 12:00am
Jesus, enable me to proclaim Your good news today—everywhere.
Sponsored Articles
<
>
Philstar
- Latest
Latest
Latest
October 21, 2020 - 12:00am
God, may all my scars become golden as You heal and repair me in ways that bring glory to Your name.
October 20, 2020 - 12:00am
October 19, 2020 - 12:00am
October 18, 2020 - 12:00am
October 17, 2020 - 12:00am
October 16, 2020 - 12:00am
Recommended
6 days ago