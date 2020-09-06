I’m thankful, God, that You bless me and use me in spite of my failures.
(The Philippine Star) - September 6, 2020 - 12:00am
I’m thankful, God, that You bless me and use me in spite of my failures. Your grace is amazing!
Sovereign God, thank You for assuring me that You understand and care about my emotional and physical needs.
September 5, 2020 - 12:00am
Jesus, help me to see opportunities and step through the doors You open to speak boldly and clearly about You!
September 4, 2020 - 12:00am
September 3, 2020 - 12:00am
September 2, 2020 - 12:00am
Is it true, God? Have You really placed me in a new community that knows and loves me in my suffering?
September 1, 2020 - 12:00am
August 31, 2020 - 12:00am
September 2, 2020 - 12:00am
August 31, 2020 - 12:00am