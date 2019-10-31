Belonging to Christ is not rehabilitation; it’s re-creation.
(The Philippine Star) - October 31, 2019 - 12:00am
Belonging to Christ is not rehabilitation; it’s re-creation.
Sponsored Articles
Philstar
- Latest
Latest
Latest
A commitment to read and follow God’s Word begins a daily journey of discovering His love and power.
October 30, 2019 - 12:00am
October 29, 2019 - 12:00am
October 28, 2019 - 12:00am
October 27, 2019 - 12:00am
October 26, 2019 - 12:00am
October 25, 2019 - 12:00am
Recommended
1 day ago
2 days ago