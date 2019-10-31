Belonging to Christ is not rehabilitation; it’s re-creation.
(The Philippine Star) - October 31, 2019 - 12:00am

Belonging to Christ is not rehabilitation; it’s re-creation.

WORD OF THE DAY
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with