InLife bags 6th 4-Golden Arrow Award for corporate governance

InLife Executive Chairperson Nina D. Aguas (center) accepts the award from (left to right) Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Assistant Governor Ma. Belinda G. Caraan, ICD Vice Chair Senen L. Matoto, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Rogelio V. Quevedo, and ICD President Tomasa H. Lipana.

MANILA, Philippines – First and largest Filipino life insurance company, InLife, received its sixth 4-Golden Arrow Award from the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD) setting the benchmark for excellence in corporate governance.

The 4-Golden Arrow is the highest distinction conferred by the ICD to top-performing Philippine insurance firms, based on the ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard (ACGS) evaluation. This milestone marks InLife's sixth 4-Golden Arrow recognition since the ICD began honoring the company in 2018.

Accepting the award, InLife Executive Chair Nina D. Aguas reflected on the deep responsibility behind the recognition.

"For a 115-year-old institution like InLife, this award serves as a reminder that the trust of our policyholders and the dedication of our employees are responsibilities we must continue to earn, every single day," Aguas shared in her acceptance speech.

Aguas emphasized that the award carries a profound obligation for the company to continually improve its service.

"We accept this honor with gratitude and humility, knowing that it carries an obligation to do better and serve more faithfully," she added, extending her gratitude to the InLife Board for its steadfast leadership, the company's workforce, affectionately known as InLifers, for living up to that responsibility, and the generations of policyholders for their enduring confidence. "At InLife, our commitment remains simple: to be worthy of that trust, today and for generations to come," Aguas concluded.

The award was formally presented during the Golden Arrow Awards held on October 23 at the Makati Shangri-La hotel.

Editor’s Note: This press release for InLife is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines.