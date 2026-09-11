Jollibee brings the joy of friendship to life with DreamWorks Animationâ€™s Forgotten Island

Jollibee brings the joy of friendship to life with DreamWorks Animation’s Forgotten Island

MANILA, Philippines — Jollibee is marking a milestone with its global collaboration with DreamWorks Animation for the worldwide theatrical release of Forgotten Island on September 23, 2026.

At the heart of Forgotten Island are lifelong best friends Jo and Raissa, who discover a mysterious portal that transports them to Nakali, a fantastical island filled with mythical creatures inspired by stories from their Filipino families. When they discover that returning home could come at the cost of losing the memories of their friendship, Jo and Raissa must find a way to leave the island without forgetting each other.

Forgotten Island features Filipino and Filipino-American talent including Tony Award-winning Lea Salonga, global comedy star Jo Koy, Grammy and Academy Award-winning H.E.R., actress Liza Soberano and co-writer and co-director Januel Mercado.

“Great stories and great food both have a way of bringing people together,” said David Beal, Jollibee Group global chief marketing officer and head of digital marketing. “With DreamWorks Animation’s Forgotten Island, we’re inviting friends and families to celebrate the joy of friendship—from watching the film to sharing a delicious Jollibee meal together. It is a simple expression of what Jollibee has always stood for: serving great-tasting food and bringing the joy of eating to everyone.”

The Filipino connection extends beyond the film, with Filipino girl group, who are also Jollibee endorsers, BINI contributing the song “A Parallel World” to the Forgotten Island soundtrack. The upbeat electronic-pop track, which features English and Filipino lyrics, was released on July 23.

BINI also performed the song at the Forgotten Island panel during San Diego Comic-Con in July, further connecting the group and the film with audiences around the world. The music video for “A Parallel World” also features Jollibee, showing members of BINI enjoying their favorite meals and sharing candid moments while in the United States for the song’s recording and related activities.

“At Jollibee, we value partnerships that allow us to collaborate with world-class brands and create experiences that genuinely resonate with our customers,” said Dorothy Ching, vice president for marketing of Jollibee Philippines. “Our partnership with DreamWorks is especially meaningful because Forgotten Island brings together universal themes of friendship and family with Filipino-inspired storytelling. We are proud to be part of this global collaboration and excited to bring the spirit of the film to Jollibee communities around the world.”

The Jollibee and Forgotten Island collaboration brings together global entertainment, Filipino talent and storytelling, and Jollibee’s own spirit of togetherness, extending the experience from the big screen to everyday moments shared over a meal.

More elements of the collaboration are set to be revealed, including an exclusive Jollibee offer tied to the film. Details will be announced at a later date.

DreamWorks’ Forgotten Island arrives in theaters September 23, 2026.

For more information, visit https://www.jollibee.com.ph/ or follow Jollibee’s social media channels for updates.

Editor’s Note: This press release for Jollibee is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines.