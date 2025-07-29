Globe Business shares cloud strategy blueprint for smarter, safer operations

MANILA, Philippines — Many companies have already made the move to the cloud, hoping to unlock new growth, flexibility and innovation. But not all are getting the full value out of that shift.

At one of the breakout sessions during G Summit 2025, Globe Business experts tackled a growing challenge. While 85% of enterprise workloads are expected to be in the cloud this year, many businesses still face slow performance of infrastructure and systems, rising operational costs and security gaps.

The solution, they said, lies in a holistic architecture that seamlessly integrates cloud, connectivity and security, forming the foundation for a future-ready enterprise. These elements must work as one to unlock the promise of digital transformation.

“Cloud is not just about storing files or using apps online. It’s how today’s businesses operate,” said Gerald Manalo, solutions consultant at Globe Business. He stressed that without proper connectivity and security woven into its fabric, the cloud ecosystem becomes fragile and underperforms. “Choosing the right connection to the cloud directly impacts performance, cost and crucially, security.”

This is precisely where Globe Premium Cloud Connect (GPCC) comes in. It provides a dedicated, private connection between a company’s systems and cloud platforms, such as AWS, Azure aand Google Cloud.

This private path to the cloud, distinct from the risks of the shared internet, ensures reliable performance, secure data transfer and significantly reduces cloud egress costs. GPCC further enhances uptime and robustly supports real-time applications, thereby improving the overall resilience and efficiency of the cloud ecosystem.

Beyond just connectivity, a proactive security strategy is also a crucial requirement, keeping threats in check before they cause damage.

Saravanan Rajasekaran of Versa Networks introduced the idea of a self-protecting network, an intelligent system that can detect, respond to, and even anticipate threats.

“Security must be foundational—not an afterthought retrofitted onto your network. It should be intrinsically woven into every layer of your infrastructure, from LAN and WAN to hybrid workforces, Data Centers, and Cloud/SaaS access,” he said.

Meanwhile, Varunendra Tripathi of Orca Security stressed the importance of visibility.

“You can’t protect what you can’t see,” he said. “With full visibility across your cloud environments, you can prioritize risks, cut through the noise and act before threats turn into real problems.”

The breakout concluded with a fireside chat among the speakers, where they echoed one shared message: the future of business depends on proactive, integrated strategies. From fast and secure connections to intelligent, built-in protection, digital resilience begins with the right foundation.

“The future of business demands not just cloud adoption, but intelligent cloud integration to truly thrive,” said KD Dizon, head of Globe Business. “At Globe Business, our purpose is to empower Filipino enterprises to navigate this shift. Through platforms like G Summit and our integrated solutions, exemplified by offerings like GPCC, we equip businesses with the strategies and tools to build resilient, future-ready operations. This contributes to a digitally empowered nation and also provides businesses the control and confidence to scale faster, operate smarter and protect what matters most.”

Globe Business continues to help organizations navigate their digital journey through innovative cloud strategies, dedicated connectivity and partner-driven security solutions.

To learn more about Globe Business and its cloud connectivity offerings, visit www.globe.com.ph/business.

Editors Note: This press release for Globe is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines.