Does growing up with sports lead to success in life? This brand says 'Yes!'

By Veronica Cruz Business Executive Officer, Beverages and Confectionery Nestlé Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Children today are overwhelmed with stimuli. From mounting schoolwork to the myriad of digital activities on multiple devices, kids’ days are filled with challenges that test their bodies and minds. With so much going on in their lives today, is there even a need for them to take up sports?

We believe that sports is a quintessential part of building a nation of champions; and the best time to kick-start their journey is the school-age years. This resonates well with my own beliefs as a mom and advocate for an active lifestyle, having ensured my own kids were exposed to organized sports in their formative years so that they can lead healthy, active lives today. This is also the reason why we have been advancing grassroots sports development in the Philippines for 60 years, focusing on raising children who are ready to chase their life goals and dreams.

Active bodies, curious minds

According to Getting into the Game: Understanding the Evidence for Child-Focused Sport for Development, a 2019 study by UNICEF on the impact of sports on the youth, sports inspires involvement, leadership, curiosity and optimism among children, which helps them perform better in school and gives them the confidence to establish healthy relationships with adults and peers.

The study has made a positive correlation between sports involvement and academic performance, indicating that participation in sports improves kids’ educational attainment and skills development.

In light of the pivotal role sports plays in kids’ overall development, MILO has been working for over 60 years to improve access to sports through its various programs such as Sports Clinics, which now have 31 sports disciplines from Archery to Weightlifting; the Marathon, which has special categories to encourage school kids to run; and partnerships with LGUs via Barangay Liga to scale up community-based sports tournaments. These are flagship programs that give kids an exciting experience of learning the sport, athletic training and competitions.

We will always look up to SEA Games gold medalist Japoy Lizardo, who started his journey at the brand’s Sports Program for Taekwondo and was the face on our packs at age 12. Likewise, Chris Tiu will always an inspiration to others for leading the 2011 national basketball team in capturing the gold in SEA Games, and who began his training in the MILO BEST Center when he was just seven years old.

But beyond teaching the youth the skills to become athletes, sports can show them how to become better versions of themselves. Japoy, Chris, and many more athletes prove that sports can be a platform to learn what it means to be champion on and off the court.

Sports is a great teacher

In a world of endless distractions, sports teaches kids to concentrate on the task at hand, and to focus on achieving results. Grit, determination, and teamwork are values that will give kids an advantage as they journey through life in pursuit of their goals.

Apart from the fun and enjoyment it provides, engaging in sports fosters emotional intelligence. Numerous literature indicate that participation in healthy competition and physical exercise allows children to develop skills in managing their emotions and behavior. For school-aged kids who deal with mounting pressure to perform, participating in team or individual sports can give them life skills like learning how to self-regulate, observe rules, and manage or control big emotions like winning or losing.

Multiple studies confirm that children who take part in sports have better social skills and are better able to make new friends, foster teamwork and cooperation and have respect for others. Particularly for children who were impacted by the pandemic, playing sports can help mitigate the pandemic’s harmful effects on their physical and mental health.

The brand understands the transformative power of sports, and is currently the only brand with a long-term sports program of this scale. Our advocacy to drive grassroots sports development across the country has earned the trust of millions of parents who want their children to experience sports training; and has made MILO the partner of choice of national sports associations, and national sports agencies in mounting sports programs for the youth.

The next 60 years and beyond

In 2025 we are ramping up our sports programs even more to cover new areas in the country. Our objective is to reach three million children. The Marathon will be upsized with more legs and new locations. The Sports Clinics will grow to 1,000 nationwide, and Barangay Liga will expand to more barangays. Safe Swim, launched in 2024 in response to drowning accidents among Filipino children, will be held in more cities. The growth of MILO Champions in Life, likewise launched in 2024 to recognize individuals who live sports values, will continue. And an inter-school sports tournament is in the works.

Our sports programs are made possible by indispensable partnerships with the public sector, sports organizations, other institutions and sports figures. With a foundation of trust and shared goals, our partners include the Philippine Sports Commission, the Philippine Olympic Committee, and the Department of Education.

At Nestlé Philippines, we believe that a brand can only help to make a positive impact on society with a long-term commitment to uplift people’s lives by addressing real needs. From my personal experience, that is the best thing a brand can aspire to do. Guided, of course, by its purpose and values.

Through our well-loved MILO and its grassroots sports initiatives at scale, we are investing in the future of the Filipino children—nourishing their journey to success through nutritious energy and the inspiration to grow with sports.

Editor’s Note: This article was made in partnership with Nestlé.