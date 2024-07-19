^

#TeamGalaxy unfolds a new era with the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6

The Philippine Star
July 19, 2024 | 8:00am
Catriona Gray, AC Bonifacio, Marina Summers and juan karlos

MANILA, Philippines — #TeamGalaxy is entering a new era and embarking on exciting ventures with their latest Samsung Galaxy Z phones. From new opportunities to discovering fresh talents, these top actors and actresses, content creators and entrepreneurs are taking it to the top with the new Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6.

Samsung is opening the next chapter of Galaxy AI by leveraging its most versatile and flexible form factor, perfectly designed to enable a range of unique mobile AI experiences. Whether using the Galaxy Z Fold’s large screen, Galaxy Z Flip’s FlexWindow, or making the most of the iconic FlexMode, Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 will provide more opportunities to maximize AI capabilities.

Unfolding productivity and creativity with the Galaxy Z Fold6

The Galaxy Z Fold6, with its large screen, offers a range of AI-powered features and tools that significantly enhance productivity and offer exciting new ways to create.

Beauty queen and singer Catriona Gray is ready to inspire people in a new way as she unfolds her storyteller era with the help of the Notes Assist on the Galaxy Z Fold6. Notes Assist on Samsung Notes offers translation, summaries and auto formatting for simple and easy meeting notes. Plus, a newly embedded transcript feature enables transcription, translation and summarizing of voice recordings directly in Notes!

Cat says, “I think inspiration hits up many different times, and having a device in your pocket that can take notes really effectively and beautifully, and make it really organized throughout the summary feature or being able to highlight and write in certain notes with the S Pen, it's just nice to have that on-the-go.”

On a whirlwind of glitter and glam for embodying Filipino drag excellence, Marina Summers is unfolding her World Domination era. She shared how the all-new Sketch to Image feature, which allows you to create more sophisticated art pieces by generating image options when you simply sketch or draw on the photos in Gallery or Note screen, is like a digital fairy drag mother to her.

“I just sketch my ideas, and it immediately conjures up an image that perfectly captures my vision. It’s pure magic,” the drag icon muses.

Unfolding self-expression with the Galaxy Z Flip6

The Galaxy Z Flip6 is not just optimized for style and portability, but offers a range of new customization and creativity features.

As she discovers her new era on the stage, AC Bonifacio is unfolding her passion for acting with the new Galaxy Z Flip6 and the Instant Slo-Mo feature for her glam clips. “I love that I can make my own glambot shots. It’s so cool. You can easily just press it to make it slo-mo whenever you want it to be slo-mo and you don’t have to edit further anymore,” she gushes.

Meanwhile, musician, juan karlos, who is stepping into his Creative Director Era, really enjoys using the Galaxy Z Flip6’s AI Flex Zoom, a feature which automatically finds the best framing for your shot by detecting the subject and zooming in and out before making any necessary adjustments—all done hands-free.

He shares, “It’s all about convenience, right, that’s all about efficiency. You don’t have to go back to your phone every time you wanna zoom in or zoom out!”

Galaxy AI across the ecosystem is enabling #TeamGalaxy to enter their new eras and excel in their creative and professional pursuits. Check out the #TeamGalaxy film to see them in action with their Galaxy Z series devices, posted in Samsung’s Facebook page, then unfold your new era just like these #TeamGalaxy stars and discover limitless possibilities with the new Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6!

Check out the latest Galaxy devices at any Samsung Experience Stores, authorized Samsung Stores, LazadaShopeeTikTok ShopAbenson.com and MXMemoXpress.com

 

Visit https://www.samsung.com/ph/ for more information.

Editor's Note: This press release for Samsung is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines.

 

