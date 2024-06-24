^

Apostle Arsenio T. Ferriol: A visionary leader of a global church

The Philippine Star
June 24, 2024
Apostle Arsenio T. Ferriol: A visionary leader of a global church
Apostle Ferriol passed on May 19 and was laid to rest June 18 inside a mausoleum built inside the Apostle Arsenio T. Ferriol Sports Complex in Imus, Cavite.

MANILA, Philippines — Apostle Arsenio T. Ferriol, founder of the Pentecostal Missionary Church of Christ (4th Watch), left an indelible mark on the spiritual landscape with his profound faith and dynamic leadership.

Born in 1936 in Barrio Anahao, Odiongan, Romblon, he felt a divine calling early in life that would eventually lead him to establish a global religious movement. His journey was not without its challenges; however, his unwavering commitment to spreading the gospel and nurturing spiritual growth among believers propelled him forward.

Under his leadership, the church expanded from modest beginnings into a worldwide ministry with over 1,000 congregations in 70 countries around the world.

Apostle Ferriol’s approach was rooted in deep theological understanding and an emphasis on personal holiness, evangelism and community service. He pioneered various programs aimed at fostering spiritual enlightenment and societal betterment, reflecting his belief that faith should inspire positive change both within individuals and communities.

Apostle Ferriol’s legacy continues to thrive through the lives he touched and the institutions he built, embodying a timeless vision of faith in action.

In an interview with the chief executive minister of the PMCC (4th Watch), Bishop Jonathan Ferriol, “Remembering the Apostle’s ministry legacy is akin to tracing the indelible footprints of a devoted steward who tirelessly shepherded his flock. Over decades, Apostle Ferriol’s unwavering commitment to spreading the gospel became a beacon of hope and inspiration for countless believers. His ministry was marked by an unyielding dedication to spiritual growth, community building and profound theological insight.”

“Through his sermons, writings and personal interactions, Apostle Ferriol emphasized the importance of living a life rooted in faith in God and service. His teachings were not mere words; they were calls to action that resonated deeply with individuals from all walks of life. He established numerous churches in different continents and nurtured leaders who continue to propagate his vision of a spiritually enriched community.”

Apostle Ferriol’s legacy is also reflected in his compassionate outreach programs that addressed both spiritual and material needs. His life’s work stands as a testament to the transformative power of faith when guided by love, humility and unwavering devotion

“His life was a testament to selfless service, as he tirelessly worked to uplift and support those around him. Through his profound spiritual teachings and personal example, Apostle Ferriol inspired countless individuals to live according to the will of God, integrity, empathy and devotion,” Bishop Ferriol stressed.

His compassionate leadership extended beyond mere words; it was evident in his actions. Whether counseling those in need, advocating for social justice, or nurturing the spiritual growth of his followers, Apostle Ferriol’s influence was transformative. He understood the power of love and kindness in healing broken spirits and fostering a sense of unity among diverse groups.

Apostle Ferriol’s inspirational impact continues to resonate today. His teachings serve as a beacon for those seeking guidance and purpose amid life’s challenges. By embodying the principles he preached, Apostle Arsenio Ferriol left an indelible mark on the hearts of many.

Reflecting on the pioneering spirit of Apostle Ferriol invites us to delve into the essence of a man whose life was a testament to unwavering faith and visionary leadership. Apostle Ferriol’s journey was marked by an unrelenting commitment to his spiritual mission, characterized by an innovative approach that transcended traditional boundaries.

His ability to fuse timeless religious teachings with contemporary relevance allowed him to connect deeply with diverse congregations, fostering a sense of unity and purpose. 

“My father’s pioneering spirit was evident in his relentless efforts to establish a global presence for his ministry, emphasizing the importance of outreach and evangelism. He harnessed modern technology and media, ensuring that his message resonated across different demographics and geographies. This forward-thinking mindset not only expanded his ministry’s reach but also inspired countless followers to adopt a proactive stance in their spiritual journey,” shared Bishop Jonathan.

In honoring Apostle Ferriol, we celebrate not just a spiritual leader but a true pioneer whose legacy continues to inspire innovation in faith-based initiatives worldwide. Remembered as more than just an apostle, he remains a luminous beacon of spiritual guidance for generations to come. 

Apostle Ferriol passed on May 19 and was laid to rest June 18 inside a mausoleum built inside the Apostle Arsenio T. Ferriol Sports Complex in Imus, Cavite. The whole PMCC (4th Watch) mourned for 14 days and another 14 days were dedicated to celebrate his life and works.

 

Editor's Note: This press release for PMCC (4th Watch) is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines.

 

APOSTOL ARSENIO FERRIOL

PENTECOSTAL MISSIONARY CHURCH OF CHRIST
