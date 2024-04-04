^

The Philippine Star
April 4, 2024 | 2:00pm
Ayala Corp. to conduct Annual Stockholders' Meeting on April 26

MANILA, Philippines — The Annual Stockholders' Meeting of Ayala Corporation will be conducted virtually on Friday, April 26, 2024 at 9 a.m.

Please see notice below:

Editor's Note: This press release is paid for by Ayala Corp.

 

ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS’ MEETING

AYALA CORP
