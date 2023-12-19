Bright lights, sparkly nights

The Philippine Star
December 19, 2023 | 9:00am
See how Megaworld celebrates the merriest season of the year in its townships this 2023!
MANILA, Philippines — A season where the brightest lights and the most fun happenings take the spotlight, Christmas only becomes a lot more special when celebrated in the vibrant township developments of property giant Megaworld.
Whether you’re a resident enjoying the colorful giant balloons and floats parading the streets of McKinley Hill in Taguig City, a parent seeing your kids having the best time of their lives with a blast of snow at Maple Grove in General Trias, Cavite, or a group of friends enjoying the bright lights of Eastwood City, there promises to be a ton of reasons to enjoy the holidays in Megaworld townships all over the country.
Check out all the colorful sights and scenes of this year’s must-experience Christmas celebrations in Megaworld townships!
Inspired by the spectacular Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, this year's McKinley Hill Grand Christmas Parade featured a colorful array of 20 enchanting floats, more than 10,000 performers, 25-foot giant character balloons, and nearly a hundred beloved holiday characters that weaved through the streets of McKinley Hill in Taguig City
A giant inflatable teddy bear in between the charming Capital Town Clock Tower and the Philippines’ biggest Mcdonald’s store treated visitors of Capital Town Pampanga with a one-of-a-kind backdrop for their Christmas selfie
The Arco de Emperador is all lit up in colors as Arcovia City in Pasig ushered in the merriest season of the year.
Iloilo Business Park kicked off its Holiday celebrations by partnering with local organizations to share more blessings through a gift-giving program.
Pet lovers and their furry pals took the spotlight as Forbes Town unveiled two massive pet art installations as part of its colorful holiday attractions this year.
Children enjoy the hourly snow-blasting activity which is just one of the many holiday events at Maple Grove
The return of the Mckinley Hill Grand Christmas Parade gathered hundreds of spectators who marveled at the much-anticipated annual celebration in one of Megaworld's biggest townships in Metro Manila.
The Christmas tree lighting ceremony was led by no less than the first lady Liza Araneta-Marcos (4th from left). Also joining her were Taguig City Mayor Lani Cayetano (2nd from left) and Kevin L. Tan, chief executive officer of Alliance Global Group Inc., the parent company of Megaworld
The unique talent talent and creativity of Filipino weavers were shown in full display when Uptown Bonifacio was officially lit up for the holidays
