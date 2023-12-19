Bright lights, sparkly nights

Eastwood City lit up the most festive season with a dazzling display of colors, music and lights through more than 2.5 million sparkling lights in a first-of-its-kind light and sound show dubbed “Eastwood Holiday Lightscapades”

See how Megaworld celebrates the merriest season of the year in its townships this 2023!

MANILA, Philippines — A season where the brightest lights and the most fun happenings take the spotlight, Christmas only becomes a lot more special when celebrated in the vibrant township developments of property giant Megaworld.

Whether you’re a resident enjoying the colorful giant balloons and floats parading the streets of McKinley Hill in Taguig City, a parent seeing your kids having the best time of their lives with a blast of snow at Maple Grove in General Trias, Cavite, or a group of friends enjoying the bright lights of Eastwood City, there promises to be a ton of reasons to enjoy the holidays in Megaworld townships all over the country.

Check out all the colorful sights and scenes of this year’s must-experience Christmas celebrations in Megaworld townships!