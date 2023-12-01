^

Supplements

Pag-IBIG Fund wins three Gold Stevie Awards in Rome, New York

The Philippine Star
December 1, 2023 | 8:00am
Pag-IBIG Fund wins three Gold Stevie Awards in Rome, New York
Golds for Pag-IBIG at the Stevie Awards
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Pag-IBIG Fund’s service innovations using digital and social media, publication to communicate its 40-year legacy and excellence in leadership won three Gold Stevie Awards during the recently held International Business (Stevie) Awards in Rome, Italy and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business in New York City, USA.

Winning two Gold Stevie Awards at the International Business Awards held in Rome were the Pag-IBIG Fund Official Facebook Page and The Lingkod Pag-IBIG Coffee Table Book.

The agency’s social media page was hailed as the Most Innovative Facebook Page for reflecting Pag-IBIG Fund’s efforts in advancing digital engagement among members, while its coffee table book was lauded in the Company History Publication category for ably showcasing the dedication of agency’s workforce which shaped its 40-year history.

Pag-IBIG Fund CEO Marilene Acosta capped the agency’s three-gold haul by winning the Gold Stevie for Female Executive of the Year at the Stevie Awards for Women in Business in New York City. 

This recognition comes after Acosta was recognized last month as a Circle of Excellence Awardee, Woman Leader of the Year, by the 2023 Asia CEO Awards.

The awards bring the number of local and international recognitions gained by Pag-IBIG Fund for the year 2023 to 10. These wins span various categories which include service, communications and leadership excellence.

Earlier this year, Pag-IBIG Fund’s service excellence was lauded in the international stage as its mobile service branch, the Lingkod Pag-IBIG on Wheels, won at the Association of Development Financing Institutions in Asia and the Pacific (ADFIAP) Awards held in Kazakhstan, and the ASEAN Social Security Association (ASSA) Awards held in Malaysia. 

The mobile branch’s vital role in extending Pag-IBIG Fund benefits to all Filipino workers across all sectors, and in promoting financial inclusion and development, made it stand out in the Asia-Pacific region.

Pag-IBIG Fund also won a Silver Award for the Best Government PR Team at the ASEAN Public Relations Network (APRN) PR Excellence Awards in Vietnam.

At the heart of all these achievements is Pag-IBIG Fund's guiding principle, Tapat na Serbisyo, Mula sa Puso—a promise to provide honest and heartfelt service to the Filipino worker.

This year’s wins are not just awards but affirmations of the agency’s enduring commitment to serve with integrity, professionalism, and excellence.

 

Editor's Note: This press release is paid for by Pag-IBIG Fund. 

 

