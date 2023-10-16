Northern delights: Ayala Malls Vertis North and Ayala Malls TriNoma

From great shopping to wellness and sports activities, Ayala Malls has everything for the metro’s northern residents.

Your ultimate leisure destinations up north

MANILA, Philippines — There is always something new to enjoy and discover at Ayala Malls. And with the holiday season coming into full swing, not to mention the looming traffic, residents from the metro’s northern areas need not go very far to experience great shopping, entertainment, dining, wellness and sports activities.

At the heart of Quezon City are Ayala Malls Vertis North and Ayala Malls TriNoma, premier lifestyle malls that showcase ever-evolving hubs that cater to the different needs, tastes and wants of mallgoers.

While Ayala Malls Vertis North is all about leveling up your wellness, dining and entertainment experiences, Ayala Malls TriNoma is the hotspot for sports and athleisure. Enter these stunning spaces and be surprised by more treats and thrills.

Ayala Malls Vertis North: Get ready for more fun, feasts and relaxation

Whether you’re bringing your family or your date, find exciting options and activities at Ayala Malls Vertis North.

If you’re looking for a high-definition cinema experience, watch Hollywood blockbusters while getting cozy in the mall’s A Giant and A Luxe Theaters, which boast the biggest screens and comfiest recliners in the neighborhood.

For more thrills, unleash your competitive spirit through fun games at Timezone and Left Behind PH, which is the newest must-visit escape game room center.

Looking for a great place to hang with your loved ones? Create more fun moments and memories by trying out new gustatory experiences at Bijin Nabe, Sam Stew and Gran Moshi Koshi of Tokyo.

For a taste of Japan, Bijin Nabe, a soon to open concept restaurant, brings your Japanese favorites, including its special Japanese Beauty Collagen Hotpot.

For other soothing bowls, Gran Moshi Koshi of Tokyo serves incredibly satisfying, freshly made ramen, soba and udon, which are using Japanese noodle techniques dating back to 1976.

Sam Stew satiates your cravings by elevating your samgyeopsal experience with its selections of rich and flavorful Korean stews.

Indian Kitchen & Bar also delivers a fiery kick. The awarded Northern Indian restaurant has a menu packed with delicious best-sellers including Mantra’s famous Tandoori Prawns, Chicken Tikka Masala and northern India-style kebabs.

Relax over coffee and conversations in any of the mall’s popular cafes like Dean & Deluca which delivers the Big Apple experience with their premium coffee and sumptuous pastries.

Single Origin and Café Perene give a homier ambience with their artisanal brews and comfort food. A visit to the thirdwave specialty coffee shop, Habitual Coffee, is also a must as they offer the highest-grade Philippine beans.

When it comes to wellness and relaxation after a busy week, Ayala Malls Vertis North has just what you need! Located at the third level, covering over 1,600 sqm, the Wellness Place brings you closer to 10 beauty and wellness partners who can help you achieve a healthier, happier, and more radiant you.

This is the home of the Aivee Clinic by Dr. Aivee and Dr. Z Teo, the first and only branch in the North. You can also check out Remedy Clinic, which offers affordable laser facials and skin treatments that effectively address acne scars and pigmentation.

Keep your brows on-point and your face looking flawless at the Vanity Bar (Home of KeraBotox) and Strokes Nail Spa and Wellness Studio. Try Vanity Bar’s Kera Brow Lamination, permanent makeup and nail salon services to help you feel radiant from tip to toe and soothe your spirit with Strokes’ well deserved foot spas, hand spas and eye relief spa treatment—the first in the Philippines!

Meanwhile, for deeper relief, Karada’s expansive menu of body massages and therapies help remove the stresses that have built up in your body. Of course, feeling confident in your skin begins with proper body care. To keep your skin feeling smooth and hair-free, head to Wink Laser Studio for quick and easy laser hair removal.

Follow this up with nourishing skincare and beauty products that you can take home with the help of Pili Ani, a local skincare brand that uses Pili Active Oils (PAO) in its range. And for a bright smile, head to GAOC, a celebrated and trusted dental services provider.

Ayala Malls Trinoma: Get moving

For sports enthusiasts and athletes, TriNoma is home to the “holy triumvirate” of sports and athleisure stores—Nike, Foot Locker and Adidas.

Located at the second level, Nike boasts a new look to its over 900sqm space—the largest branch in the north. Here, find a wide range of sporting footwear, apparel and accessories across all categories. And ladies, enjoy its bespoke services such as expert styling sessions, bra fitting and product recommendations dependent on your specific sporting events.

If new kicks are what you’re after, Foot Locker is set to amaze sneakerheads and fashionistas with its extensive selection of the leading shoe brands. At over 700sqm, it is the largest Foot Locker branch in Quezon City and includes exclusive picks from New Balance, Vans, Converse and more!

Another reliable classic that continues to surprise is Adidas, which is set to open in a bigger and newer space later this year—in time for the holidays! The over 900sqm store space features Adidas Originals and Adidas performance lines for men, women and kids.

While exploring the mall, take the opportunity to check out other beloved sports brands for sportswear, street wear and accessories for the active lifestyle. Head to the second level for Champion, the classic American sportswear brand, and Planet Sports, your playground for all things athletic and active which will soon open this year.

For amazing deals, sprint to Asics for its latest collection of running gear and other active wear at Level 1 and the Olympic Village, which has all the essentials for your fitness journey.

For more information, visit Ayala Malls at www.ayalamalls.com or head to their social media pages for updates and announcements on Facebook and Instagram.

Editor's Note: This press release is paid for by Ayala Malls.