Philippines' biggest, most prestigious int'l trade show on agribusiness, food, fishery slated on October 5-7

Mark your calendar for October 5-7, and make your way to the World Trade Center in Pasay City from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Be inspired by the latest trends, innovations and solutions that will shape the future of these vital industries.

MANILA, Philippines — The Foundation for Resource Linkage and Development Inc., in collaboration with an esteemed group of co-organizers, is proud to announce the upcoming 28th International Agribusiness Exhibition; the 22nd International Food Processing, Packaging and Products Exhibition; and the 17th National Fisheries Exhibition and Seminars which will all be held from October 5 to 7 at the World Trade Center in Pasay City.

Discover the grand event

28th International Agribusiness Exhibition. Explore cutting-edge technologies and innovations in the agribusiness sector and witness the latest developments in agriculture, from modern machinery to sustainable farming practices.



Explore cutting-edge technologies and innovations in the agribusiness sector and witness the latest developments in agriculture, from modern machinery to sustainable farming practices. 22nd International Food Processing, Packaging and Products Exhibition. Dive into the world of food processing, packaging and culinary delights and discover the finest food products and witness the artistry of food processing and packaging.



Dive into the world of food processing, packaging and culinary delights and discover the finest food products and witness the artistry of food processing and packaging. 17th National Fisheries Exhibition and Seminars. Immerse yourself in the rich aquatic world. Learn about sustainable fishing practices, witness the latest advancements in fishery technology, and explore a wide range of seafood products.

This remarkable event has been made possible through the collaborative efforts of renowned organizations committed to the advancement of agribusiness, food and fishery sectors:

Department of Agriculture

Agri-Aqua Network International

Agricultural Credit Policy Council

Agricultural Machinery Manufacturers & Distribution Association

Agricultural Training Institute

Bureau of Animal Industry

Bureau of Plant Industry

Cooperative Development Authority

Department of Agrarian Reform

Federation of Cattle Raisers Association of the Philippines

National Dairy Authority

National Federation of Hog Farmers Inc.

National Onion Growers Cooperative

Philippine Marketing Association

Organic Producers Trade Association

Pangasinan Tropical Fruits Multipurpose Coop

Philippine Amalgamated Supermarkets Association

Philippine Association of Feed Millers

Philippine Center for Postharvest Development & Mechanization

Philippine Chamber of Agriculture & Food Inc.

Philippine Council for Agriculture & Fisheries

Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation

Philippine Food Processors & Exporters Organization

Philippine Seed Industry Association

Pork Producers Federation of the Philippines

Postharvest Horticulture Training & Research Center

United Luzon Mango Stakeholders Association

UNAHCO, INC. (Univet Nutrition and Animal Healthcare Company) which boasts a diverse portfolio of brands including Pigrolac, Univet, Yumyum, Sarimanok and Krieger's, played a pivotal role in bringing this announcement to the public, extending its unwavering support to the event.

Join the spectacular event

The event promises an opportunity for networking, knowledge exchange and business development for farmers, food processors, fisheries enthusiasts and other industry professionals.

Mark your calendar for October 5-7, and make your way to the World Trade Center in Pasay City from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Be inspired by the latest trends, innovations and solutions that will shape the future of these vital industries.

For additional information, visit www.agrilink.com. Email frl[email protected] or call (02) 8384605, 85274606 or 82563590.

Editor's Note: This press release is paid for by Agrilink.