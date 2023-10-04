^

Supplements

Philippines' biggest, most prestigious int'l trade show on agribusiness, food, fishery slated on October 5-7

The Philippine Star
October 4, 2023 | 5:00pm
Save the Date: The Philippines' biggest, most prestigious int'l trade show on agribusiness, food, fishery slated on October 5-7
Mark your calendar for October 5-7, and make your way to the World Trade Center in Pasay City from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Be inspired by the latest trends, innovations and solutions that will shape the future of these vital industries.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — The Foundation for Resource Linkage and Development Inc., in collaboration with an esteemed group of co-organizers, is proud to announce the upcoming 28th International Agribusiness Exhibition; the 22nd International Food Processing, Packaging and Products Exhibition; and the 17th National Fisheries Exhibition and Seminars which will all be held from October 5 to 7 at the World Trade Center in Pasay City.

Discover the grand event

  • 28th International Agribusiness Exhibition. Explore cutting-edge technologies and innovations in the agribusiness sector and witness the latest developments in agriculture, from modern machinery to sustainable farming practices.
     
  • 22nd International Food Processing, Packaging and Products Exhibition. Dive into the world of food processing, packaging and culinary delights and discover the finest food products and witness the artistry of food processing and packaging.
     
  • 17th National Fisheries Exhibition and Seminars. Immerse yourself in the rich aquatic world. Learn about sustainable fishing practices, witness the latest advancements in fishery technology, and explore a wide range of seafood products.

 

This remarkable event has been made possible through the collaborative efforts of renowned organizations committed to the advancement of agribusiness, food and fishery sectors:

  • Department of Agriculture
  • Agri-Aqua Network International
  • Agricultural Credit Policy Council
  • Agricultural Machinery Manufacturers & Distribution Association
  • Agricultural Training Institute
  • Bureau of Animal Industry
  • Bureau of Plant Industry
  • Cooperative Development Authority
  • Department of Agrarian Reform
  • Federation of Cattle Raisers Association of the Philippines
  • National Dairy Authority
  • National Federation of Hog Farmers Inc.
  • National Onion Growers Cooperative
  • Philippine Marketing Association
  • Organic Producers Trade Association
  • Pangasinan Tropical Fruits Multipurpose Coop
  • Philippine Amalgamated Supermarkets Association
  • Philippine Association of Feed Millers
  • Philippine Center for Postharvest Development & Mechanization
  • Philippine Chamber of Agriculture & Food Inc.
  • Philippine Council for Agriculture & Fisheries
  • Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation
  • Philippine Food Processors & Exporters Organization
  • Philippine Seed Industry Association
  • Pork Producers Federation of the Philippines
  • Postharvest Horticulture Training & Research Center
  • United Luzon Mango Stakeholders Association

UNAHCO, INC. (Univet Nutrition and Animal Healthcare Company) which boasts a diverse portfolio of brands including Pigrolac, Univet, Yumyum, Sarimanok and Krieger's, played a pivotal role in bringing this announcement to the public, extending its unwavering support to the event.

Join the spectacular event

The event promises an opportunity for networking, knowledge exchange and business development for farmers, food processors, fisheries enthusiasts and other industry professionals.

Mark your calendar for October 5-7, and make your way to the World Trade Center in Pasay City from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Be inspired by the latest trends, innovations and solutions that will shape the future of these vital industries.

 

For additional information, visit www.agrilink.com. Email frl[email protected] or call (02) 8384605, 85274606 or 82563590.

Editor's Note: This press release is paid for by Agrilink.

 

vuukle comment

INTERNATIONAL AGRICULTURAL EXHIBITION AND CONFERENCE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
100 days to Christmas: New dining and shopping options opening in Megaworld Lifestyle Malls
September 19, 2023 - 12:23pm

100 days to Christmas: New dining and shopping options opening in Megaworld Lifestyle Malls

September 19, 2023 - 12:23pm
Here are store openings at Megaworld Lifestyle Malls that guests can look forward to from September until the end of the...
Supplements
fbtw
Meralco leads charge towards a sustainable energy future
September 15, 2023 - 7:00pm

Meralco leads charge towards a sustainable energy future

September 15, 2023 - 7:00pm
Meralco Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Ronnie L. Aperocho shared his insights about a sustainable energy...
Supplements
fbtw
Meralco&rsquo;s first-ever Giga Summit to bring in global experts on nuclear power
September 8, 2023 - 6:30pm

Meralco’s first-ever Giga Summit to bring in global experts on nuclear power

September 8, 2023 - 6:30pm
Meralco Power Academy is hosting the first-ever Giga Summit on Sustainable Energy, Energy Efficiency and Future Grid.
Supplements
fbtw
Create your perfect sanctuary: Wilcon Depot's tips for luxury bathroom makeover
September 7, 2023 - 4:39pm

Create your perfect sanctuary: Wilcon Depot's tips for luxury bathroom makeover

September 7, 2023 - 4:39pm
Wilcon Depot offers Pozzi, Birkë, Verona, Alphalux, Kohler, Home Basics, Rubbermaid and Heim to help you achieve a truly...
Supplements
fbtw
Concordia Children&rsquo;s Services celebrates 40 years full of love and dreams
brandSpace
September 1, 2023 - 10:00am

Concordia Children’s Services celebrates 40 years full of love and dreams

September 1, 2023 - 10:00am
Adoptive families, scholars, donors and partners came home to Concordia Children’s Services (CCS) as the orphanage celebrated...
Supplements
fbtw
Choosing the right rainy day products from Wilcon Depot
August 25, 2023 - 4:00pm

Choosing the right rainy day products from Wilcon Depot

August 25, 2023 - 4:00pm
Here are some essential rainy-day products from Wilcon Depot that can help you navigate through the rainy weather.
Supplements
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with