Philippines' biggest, most prestigious int'l trade show on agribusiness, food, fishery slated on October 5-7
MANILA, Philippines — The Foundation for Resource Linkage and Development Inc., in collaboration with an esteemed group of co-organizers, is proud to announce the upcoming 28th International Agribusiness Exhibition; the 22nd International Food Processing, Packaging and Products Exhibition; and the 17th National Fisheries Exhibition and Seminars which will all be held from October 5 to 7 at the World Trade Center in Pasay City.
Discover the grand event
- 28th International Agribusiness Exhibition. Explore cutting-edge technologies and innovations in the agribusiness sector and witness the latest developments in agriculture, from modern machinery to sustainable farming practices.
- 22nd International Food Processing, Packaging and Products Exhibition. Dive into the world of food processing, packaging and culinary delights and discover the finest food products and witness the artistry of food processing and packaging.
- 17th National Fisheries Exhibition and Seminars. Immerse yourself in the rich aquatic world. Learn about sustainable fishing practices, witness the latest advancements in fishery technology, and explore a wide range of seafood products.
This remarkable event has been made possible through the collaborative efforts of renowned organizations committed to the advancement of agribusiness, food and fishery sectors:
- Department of Agriculture
- Agri-Aqua Network International
- Agricultural Credit Policy Council
- Agricultural Machinery Manufacturers & Distribution Association
- Agricultural Training Institute
- Bureau of Animal Industry
- Bureau of Plant Industry
- Cooperative Development Authority
- Department of Agrarian Reform
- Federation of Cattle Raisers Association of the Philippines
- National Dairy Authority
- National Federation of Hog Farmers Inc.
- National Onion Growers Cooperative
- Philippine Marketing Association
- Organic Producers Trade Association
- Pangasinan Tropical Fruits Multipurpose Coop
- Philippine Amalgamated Supermarkets Association
- Philippine Association of Feed Millers
- Philippine Center for Postharvest Development & Mechanization
- Philippine Chamber of Agriculture & Food Inc.
- Philippine Council for Agriculture & Fisheries
- Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation
- Philippine Food Processors & Exporters Organization
- Philippine Seed Industry Association
- Pork Producers Federation of the Philippines
- Postharvest Horticulture Training & Research Center
- United Luzon Mango Stakeholders Association
UNAHCO, INC. (Univet Nutrition and Animal Healthcare Company) which boasts a diverse portfolio of brands including Pigrolac, Univet, Yumyum, Sarimanok and Krieger's, played a pivotal role in bringing this announcement to the public, extending its unwavering support to the event.
Join the spectacular event
The event promises an opportunity for networking, knowledge exchange and business development for farmers, food processors, fisheries enthusiasts and other industry professionals.
Mark your calendar for October 5-7, and make your way to the World Trade Center in Pasay City from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Be inspired by the latest trends, innovations and solutions that will shape the future of these vital industries.
For additional information, visit www.agrilink.com. Email frl[email protected] or call (02) 8384605, 85274606 or 82563590.
Editor's Note: This press release is paid for by Agrilink.
