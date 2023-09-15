Meralco leads charge towards a sustainable energy future

MANILA, Philippines — Meralco Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Ronnie Aperocho (third from left) shared his insights about a sustainable energy future at the 6th Annual Energy Forum hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, Inc. (AmCham Philippines) last September 14.

Also in photo are Meralco Senior Vice President and Chief Government and External Relations Officer Arnel Paciano Casanova (second from right) and officials of AmCham Philippines.

Editor’s Note: This is a Meralco press release. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.