3 reasons why you shouldn’t miss the realme 11 Pro Series 5G, launching this August 24!

Launching via livestream this August 24 at 4 p.m. on Facebook, TikTok and YouTube, the realme 11 Pro Series 5G will enable fans to experience #TheWorldUpClose through major leaps in design and technology.

MANILA, Philippines — In celebration of its upcoming fifth anniversary, realme Philippines is once again upending the midrange segment with the best-selling realme Number Series with its latest additions that include the realme 11 Pro+ 5G and realme 11 Pro 5G.

Here are three reasons to get you all geared up ahead of launch!

1. It bears the master design of an Italian artist

Following realme’s No Leap, No Launch global mantra, the realme 11 Pro Series 5G was designed in collaboration with Matteo Menotto, a former Gucci Prints Designer and Bulgari’s Head of Design for Prints.

Its design inspiration evokes the feeling of holding a luxury item in the palm of your hand, with the understated elegance that comes with seasoned travel and appreciation for art.

Its premium vegan leather design completes the tactile experience of carrying the smartphone as your daily driver, with matching neutral colors to go along with any outfit: Sunrise Beige and Oasis Green for both of the smartphones in the Series.

Meanwhile, the realme 11 Pro 5G will come with a third color variant—Astral Black.

2. It’s built with a flagship-level camera

Following the design, its next biggest head-turner is the back module, wherein the realme 11 Pro+ 5G houses a powerful 200MP OIS SuperZoom Camera.

This camera setup is perfect for mobile photography and taking high-resolution videos due to its advanced sensor and the software optimizations already built-in the default camera app.

Complementing the impressive shooter is the 4X Lossless In-Sensor Zoom capability, which directly translates to cleaner, more defined snaps even from far away.

On the flip side, the realme 11 Pro 5G utilizes a 100MP OIS ProLight Camera that brings 2X Zoom Technology that can capture sharper outtakes when compared to normal digital zooms.

This is because the photos are made punchier and true-to-life with realme UI’s ProLight Imaging Technology and features called HyperShot Imaging Architecture 2.0 that optimizes the production of images taken through its three components: Quickshot Acceleration Engine, a Hypershot Imaging or the Image Fusion Engine, and Color Boost Engine.

3. It brings a fresh take on your usual tech product launch

Finally, the realme 11 Pro Series 5G will offer a unique take on the standard product launch when it comes to tech devices.

Hailing from its design principles rooted in fashion, art and architecture, the grand launch holds many surprises for viewers that will tune in throughout the program and the much-awaited full product reveal.

Watch out for the latest updates on realme’s official pages, and don’t forget to catch the livestream on August 24, Thursday, 4 p.m. on Facebook, TikTok and YouTube to witness the unveiling of #TheWorldUpClose!