^

Supplements

Shawarma Shack's relief efforts reach affected residents of Typhoon Egay in Ilocos Sur

Philstar.com
August 4, 2023 | 9:32am
Shawarma Shack's relief efforts reach affected residents of Typhoon Egay in Ilocos Sur
The team went to Santo Domingo, Ilocos Sur with Vice Gov. Ryan Singson to distribute relief packs.
Photo Release

ILOCOS SUR, Philippines — Shawarma Shack’s dedication to supporting communities in times of crisis has been evident in its ongoing relief operations for the residents affected by Typhoon Bagyong Egay in Ilocos Sur.

The super typhoon has impacted nearly half a million residents in North Luzon, making humanitarian aid a pressing concern in the region.

Understanding the gravity of the situation, Shawarma Shack CEO Walther Buenavista and COO Patricia Collantes-Buenavista immediately sent a team to Ilocos Sur to extend help to some residents who were affected by the typhoon.

Head of marketing and communications Ervin Andaya brought hundreds of food packs and clean drinking water through the company’s Shawarma Shack Cares Foundation.

Recipients receive food packs and clean drinking water from Shawarma Shack.
Photo release

Last August 2, by partnering with the provincial government of Ilocos Sur, Gov. Jerry Singson and Vice Gov. Ryan Singson, Shawarma Shack ensured a coordinated and effective distribution of essential resources.

Together, the group worked tirelessly to reach the most severely impacted areas.

The company’s ongoing initiatives reflect its belief that it can bring a positive impact to the lives of the communities it serves. The company is very grateful to its loyal customers because a portion of every purchase goes to fund the foundation’s activities.

vuukle comment

SHAWARMA SHACK

TYPHOON EGAY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Pag-IBIG Fund earns COA&rsquo;s highest audit rating for record 11th straight year
July 4, 2023 - 2:00pm

Pag-IBIG Fund earns COA’s highest audit rating for record 11th straight year

July 4, 2023 - 2:00pm
Pag-IBIG Fund has earned the Commission on Audit’s highest audit rating on the presentation of its financial statements...
Supplements
fbtw
OCTAResearch reveals Paraiso Beer Lakas and Bighani preferred by NCR beer drinkers over respective category leaders
Sponsored
July 3, 2023 - 4:13pm

OCTAResearch reveals Paraiso Beer Lakas and Bighani preferred by NCR beer drinkers over respective category leaders

July 3, 2023 - 4:13pm
Paraiso Lakas and Paraiso Bighani have emerged as favored choices among beer drinkers, according to a blind taste test conducted...
Supplements
fbtw
PharmAcademy: Guiding pharmacists to become trusted, indispensable community healthcare providers
June 30, 2023 - 12:00pm

PharmAcademy: Guiding pharmacists to become trusted, indispensable community healthcare providers

June 30, 2023 - 12:00pm
PharmAcademy enhances pharmacists’ knowledge and skills with Continuing Professional Development (CPD), Digital Learning...
Supplements
fbtw
Andrew Tan&rsquo;s AGI is Philippines&rsquo; biggest hotel developer
June 30, 2023 - 11:00am

Andrew Tan’s AGI is Philippines’ biggest hotel developer

June 30, 2023 - 11:00am
With nearly 7,500 hotel room keys, the premium lifestyle conglomerate set its sights to bigger investments in the PH tourism...
Supplements
fbtw
TikTok, Smart unveil 10 finalists of The Greatest Gamer Philippines
June 29, 2023 - 4:00pm

TikTok, Smart unveil 10 finalists of The Greatest Gamer Philippines

June 29, 2023 - 4:00pm
Selected from almost 6,000 passionate gamers who auditioned across the country, these 10 competitors will get a once-in-a-lifetime...
Supplements
fbtw
Dad goals: Luis Manzano shares parenting lessons from his dad
June 26, 2023 - 5:00pm

Dad goals: Luis Manzano shares parenting lessons from his dad

By Tanya T. Lara | June 26, 2023 - 5:00pm
A PLDT Home ambassador, Luis is big on open communication with your loved ones.
Supplements
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with