Shawarma Shack's relief efforts reach affected residents of Typhoon Egay in Ilocos Sur

The team went to Santo Domingo, Ilocos Sur with Vice Gov. Ryan Singson to distribute relief packs.

ILOCOS SUR, Philippines — Shawarma Shack’s dedication to supporting communities in times of crisis has been evident in its ongoing relief operations for the residents affected by Typhoon Bagyong Egay in Ilocos Sur.

The super typhoon has impacted nearly half a million residents in North Luzon, making humanitarian aid a pressing concern in the region.

Understanding the gravity of the situation, Shawarma Shack CEO Walther Buenavista and COO Patricia Collantes-Buenavista immediately sent a team to Ilocos Sur to extend help to some residents who were affected by the typhoon.

Head of marketing and communications Ervin Andaya brought hundreds of food packs and clean drinking water through the company’s Shawarma Shack Cares Foundation.

Photo release Recipients receive food packs and clean drinking water from Shawarma Shack.

Last August 2, by partnering with the provincial government of Ilocos Sur, Gov. Jerry Singson and Vice Gov. Ryan Singson, Shawarma Shack ensured a coordinated and effective distribution of essential resources.

Together, the group worked tirelessly to reach the most severely impacted areas.

The company’s ongoing initiatives reflect its belief that it can bring a positive impact to the lives of the communities it serves. The company is very grateful to its loyal customers because a portion of every purchase goes to fund the foundation’s activities.