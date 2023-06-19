Wilcon Depot continues growth with opening of San Nicolas/San Fernando, Pampanga branch

Wilcon Depot is renowned for its comprehensive product offerings, and the new branch is no exception.

MANILA, Philippines — Home improvement and construction retailer, Wilcon Depot, opens its newest branch today, June 16, in Brgy. San Nicolas, San Fernando, Pampanga.

With a total sales area of over 8,000 sqm. and stocked with high-quality products ranging from plumbing, construction materials, hardware, appliances and DIY items, the new Wilcon Depot branch is equipped to meet the growing demand for home improvement and construction supplies in the province and nearby areas.

The launch began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by local government officials, valued suppliers and Wilcon Depot executives, led by SEVP-COO Rosemarie Bosch-Ong.

“As we open this new branch, we reaffirm our commitment to delivering unmatched value, exceptional quality and customer satisfaction. We are here to provide products, build lasting relationships and be your trusted partner in every step of your home improvement and construction journey,” Ong said during the event.

Photo Release Leading the ceremonial ribbon-cutting are (from left) Wilcon Depot 3x3 Team Players Yutien Andrada, Terence Tumalip and Raphael Banal, HCG VP for Sales and Marketing David Chang, Matimco President Charlie Liu, San Fernando Mayor Vilma Caluag, Wilcon Depot SEVP-COO Rosemarie Bosch-Ong, Häfele Philippines Managing Director Roland Poehlmann, Limson Marketing Chairman James Lim, Wilcon Depot SVP for Human Resources Grace Tiong, SVP for Product Development Eden Godino and AVP for Sales and Operation Francisco Lazaro.

With the grand opening of the San Nicolas, San Fernando, Pampanga branch, Wilcon Depot strengthens its position as the preferred destination for home improvement and construction supplies in the region.

The company remains dedicated to delivering unmatched value, quality and customer satisfaction, while continuing to expand its network to better serve its growing customer demands.

Wilcon Depot is renowned for its comprehensive product offerings, and the new branch is no exception.

Customers visiting the store will be delighted to find a wide array of items, including tiles, sanitaryware, plumbing, furniture, home interior, building materials, hardware, electrical, appliances and other DIY items.

With its extensive products, Wilcon Depot ensures that customers have access to everything they need to complete their home improvement or construction projects with ease and efficiency.

The company has continuously offered high-quality products and services through its exclusive and in-house brands such as Pozzi for trusted bathroom solutions; Hamden, an ideal partner for your kitchen needs; Alphalux, an energy-efficient lighting solutions brand; Kaze, an appliance brand that will make your space clean and healthy; Hills, a trusted brand for construction and electrical necessities; and P.tech, your partner for reliable household necessities, Grespania, a high-quality ceramics Spanish tile brand; Herberia, an Italian tile brand for a lavish home interior; Grohe and Kohler for plumbing and bathroom solutions; Franke Kitchen Systems; and Rubi a partner when it comes to tile cutting necessities; and among many other brands.

As Wilcon Depot upholds its commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship, the new branch has been designed with eco-friendly features, incorporating energy-efficient lighting systems, water-saving fixtures and other environmentally conscious elements.

Wilcon Depot has always been committed to delivering convenience to its customers, and this new branch is strategically located to serve the growing needs of the local community and nearby areas.

The store’s spacious layout with different showrooms provides a comfortable and enjoyable shopping environment for customers, allowing them to explore its extensive product range at their own pace.

Valued customers can also shop online at Wilcon by visiting shop.wilcon.com.ph/. Wilcon Depot also offers Browse, Call, Collect or Deliver, and Wilcon Virtual Tour services to complement its in-store shopping experience.

Homeowners and builders can enjoy more personalized and immersive shopping with its Virtual Reality Store Experience, which can take its customers into a new world of retail home shopping like never before.

This event marks a significant milestone for Wilcon Depot as the company continues to expand its reach and increase accessibility to its wide range of products across the Philippines, providing homeowners and builders alike with a one-stop-shop for their construction and home improvement needs.

This year, Wilcon Depot plans to open more retail stores as part of the company's #FlyingHighTo100 store expansion campaign, wherein the company aims to have 100 operating stores nationwide by 2025, barring any unexpected external factors.

Start creating better spaces for better lives with Wilcon Depot and shop daily at its newest store from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Visit Wilcon Depot San Nicolas/San Fernando, Pampanga located at Brgy. San Nicolas, McArthur Highway, San Fernando, Pampanga.



For information, visit www.wilcon.com.ph or follow its social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. You can also subscribe and connect to its Viber Community, LinkedIn, and YouTube.