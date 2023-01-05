ASUS Philippines: Providing technological solutions in education, employment gaps

As a multinational company known around the world as one of the best at making high-quality personal computers, motherboards, monitors, routers and other technological solutions, ASUS also synergizes innovation with laudable advocacies.

This has been the company’s ‘why’ for the past 31 years.

ASUS offers products and services that embrace its vision of having a safe and helpful digital landscape. While we are still in the early stages of transitioning to become a digital generation, ASUS’ latest innovations offer an approachable and accessible solution for everyone who wishes to be a part of this transition.

For 13 years, ASUS Philippines has been a major player in two things: being the leading technological solutions company for Filipinos and helping Filipinos achieve their aspirations, no matter how big or small.

Elevating educational technology

ASUS’ Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts have been in high gear since its establishment in the country. One of its hallmark campaigns is its partnership with Rex Education during the pandemic. ASUS transformed the bookstore by equipping them with laptops for its different departments.

Another notable project led by ASUS is its partnership with Edukasyon.ph. The education technology platform chose ASUS’ reliable products for their employees and students.

As meaningful connections matter to ASUS, the company is also helping Filipinos cope with the evolving world of education.

ASUS donated 30 pre-owned ASUS laptops to 200 students in Lamo Elementary School in Dupax Del Norte, Nueva Vizcaya. These laptops were installed in the school’s computer laboratory last February 2022.

Photo Release ASUS’ Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts have been in high gear since its establishment in the country.

Leading system innovations

ASUS also partnered with Salazar Colleges of Science and Institute Technology (SCIT), a Cebu-based college institution offering K-12, TESDA courses and higher education programs like Education, Engineering, Computer Engineering and Computer Science, among others.

SCIT purchased the ASUS Expertbook B7 Flip and Zenbook UX482 notebook for its admin members to help them boost their productivity. Equipped with the latest Windows 11 Pro, SCIT’s admin and faculty members can now improve their work routine with ease.

For the Engineering and Machinery Corporation (EMCOR), choosing ASUS to help them address business challenges may be the best decision they have made for their company.

Having been in the ITS retail industry for 64 years, it was only wise for EMCOR to purchase ASUS products to help them: 30 efficient units of ASUS ExpertCenter D500TC with ASUS C1241Q monitors equipped with Windows 11 Pro for data processing, speed in doing reports, the use of PowerPoints and effective internal or in-house systems.

Other sectors (government and non-government) have also benefitted from ASUS’ innovative and reliable products. From the fitness sector to artists’ renders, to providing seamless company-client solutions, ASUS’ laptops and work tablets have been the go-to tools for Philippine companies in 2022.

ASUS’ sustainability advocacy

As ASUS integrates sustainability into its business, they are striving to be one of the world-class, green high-tech leaders in making products that are competitive and reliable. ASUS considers the environmental impact of every product during the design phase by actively choosing environmentally-friendly materials.

As a member of the Responsible Business Alliance, ASUS ensures that its supply-chain processes also meet requisite environmental, safety and human rights standards.

In 2021, the average energy efficiency of ASUS laptops exceeded the 30% standard set by Energy Star, the strictest environmental standard. ASUS is also influencing its suppliers to achieve a 30% reduction in carbon intensity.

The company itself has used 1,064 tons of post-consumer recycled plastics since 2017 and has also achieved a 15.8% reduction in carbon emissions from electricity use in its global operation centers.

With the promise of adhering to progressive and productive business models like sustainability, ASUS pivots itself to further innovation and newer markets.

ASUS as industry leaders

With all that they’ve achieved over the years, the best is yet to come for ASUS and their continued tech innovations.

By extending a helping hand to those in need, ASUS not only bolsters its position as a leader in making excellent products that expand its presence in both the retail and commercial market, they are also active in providing technological solutions to fill the gaps in our education and employment sectors.

Computer literacy has a long way to go in the country, as it has yet to reach certain remote communities. But with ASUS, the digital world may soon be accessible and become a safe and transformative environment for everyone to enjoy.

?To learn more, visit https://www.asus.com/ph/business.