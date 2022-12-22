#BrigadangAyala: Ayala employees bring Noche Buena packs to 6,000 families in 6 provinces

MANILA, Philippines — Just a week away from Christmas Eve, #BrigadangAyala distributed Noche Buena packages to 6,000 families in various provinces in the country.

Over 500 employee-volunteers from the WeAreAyala Business Club (WAABC) went to 15 locations in six provinces to bring Noche Buena packs that contained P1,000 worth of grocery items that could feed a family of five. The beneficiaries were selected from vulnerable communities in Pampanga, Cebu, Negros, Iloilo, Cagayan de Oro and Davao.

Photo Release/Debbie Pasanting #BrigadangAyala distributes Noche Buena packs in Brgy. Sudlun in Cebu City and Looc in Mandaue City.

"This is the third Christmas since the pandemic started, so we in the Ayala community wanted to do something, and decided to make Christmas extra special for some of our kababayans. Ngayong Pasko, sagot namin ang Noche Buena ng 6,000 na pamilya," Rene Almendras, Ayala Corporation's Group head of Public Affairs, said.

"As we bring #BrigadangAyala to the areas we serve, we want our employees to be more involved and share in the joy of giving, dahil mas masarap mag-celebrate ng Pasko kapag nakakapagbigay tayo ng ngiti at pag-asa sa ating kapwa Filipino," he added.

Reynard Buga-ay/Photo Release #BrigadangAyala distributes Noche Buena packs in Iloilo City, Pavia, and San Miguel in Iloilo.

The Noche Buena packs were distributed by various WAABC chapters, comprising employees from the different Ayala group business units. In the areas they are present, WAABC chapters drive the pillars of business synergy, community engagement, external relations and culture building.

In December 2021, #BrigadangAyala implemented a 12-week food distribution program for 10,000 families in select locations across Metro Manila. These families were provided a weekly supply of rice, vegetables and fruits, among others, so they did not have to worry about how to feed their families. Target beneficiaries consisted of families whose breadwinners lost their livelihood during the pandemic.

Photo Release/Therese Borromeo #BrigadangAyala distributes Noche Buena packs in Talisay and Bacolod City in Negros Occidental.

In times of calamity and natural disasters, #BrigadangAyala is a partner that helps provide assistance to affected communities.

Last August when the 7.0 magnitude earthquake hit; in September, when communities were affected by super Typhoon Karding; and in December when Typhoon Odette devastated many areas, #BrigadangAyala was there to provide assistance through different ways and channels.

Photo Release/Minnette Lauro and Joy Cruzada #BrigadangAyala distributes Noche Buena packs in Cagayan de Oro City and Davao City

#BrigadangAyala serves as the banner under which social development and corporate social responsibility initiatives across the Ayala group of companies are implemented.

The initiatives covered under #BrigadangAyala range from disaster relief and response, assistance for public education, championing of social enterprises and public health advocacy, among others.