No FOMO! Catch the 2022 National Trade Fair onsite and online

Have No FOMO (Fear of Missing Out), because you can still experience the upcoming 2022 National Trade Fair virtually through the concurrent online National Trade Fair on the Lazada e-commerce platform happening at the same time as the physical event.

MANILA, Philippines — Want to attend the upcoming 2022 National Trade Fair, but can’t make it to the venue? Have No FOMO (Fear of Missing Out), because you can still experience it virtually through the concurrent online National Trade Fair on the Lazada e-commerce platform happening at the same time as the physical event.

What’s more, to facilitate business matching with institutional buyers and retail consumers, all the exhibitors will also be featured in the SISIDLAN digital catalog, which will give full access to their product lines, digital stores, social medial links and contact information.

To be released digitally during the fair opening, SISIDLAN is an excellent resource for all National Trade Fair visitors. For example, buyers can visit the physical booths during the five-day event, take note of interesting products and then contact the MSME to place their orders from the comfort of their homes.

This comes in handy for volume orders, bulky products or large-ticket items since you can negotiate, order, pay and arrange for shipment digitally.

Two hundred seventy-two MSMEs from the country’s 16 regions will be participating in the 2022 Hybrid National Trade Fair at the Megatrade Halls of SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City from November 16-20. At the same time, 200 exhibitors will be featured in the online National Trade Fair on Lazada.

With the theme Go Green! Go Local!, the five-day event will feature agri-based enterprises, including a rich selection of indigenous products and raw materials, handcrafted and handwoven products, furniture and home decor made from sustainable materials, unique and eco-friendly packaging materials, as well as health and wellness products. There will also be fresh produce, processed food and beverages and native delicacies.

A Sustainability Pavilion will spotlight the highly versatile bamboo, dubbed as the bio-steel of the future. The Philippines is the 6th largest bamboo exporter worldwide and the bamboo industry is one of the priority industry clusters for assistance by the DTI.

Bamboo has immense market potential as an eco-friendly and sustainable material for use in architectural design and construction works, as well as furniture and handicraft, farm and fishing implements, food, musical instruments, pulp and paper and even fuel for cooking and heating.

The 2022 Hybrid National Trade Fair is organized by the DTI-Bureau of Domestic Trade Promotion (BDTP) in partnership with the DTI Regional Operations Group, the Design Center of the Philippines, the National Bamboo Industry Cluster and the RAPID Growth Project.

To know more about the 2022 Hybrid National Trade Fair, access the SISIDLAN digital catalog, and keep updated on other programs of the DTI-Bureau of Domestic Trade Promotion, please follow their social media accounts on Facebook (DTI.BDTP), Instagram (dti.bdtp), and Twitter (@DTI_BDTP).

You may also email BDTP Director Marievic M. Bonoan at [email protected]