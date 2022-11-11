Family Guard partners with DepEd, SMS Health Ph to ensure success of face-to-face classes

MANILA, Philippines — Family Guard, a disinfectant spray of SC Johnson Philippines, partnered with the Department of Education (DepEd) to officially kick off the countrywide program for the resumption of 100% face-to-face classes this November.

“SC Johnson, through Family Guard, is excited to partner with DepEd as we get ready for the opening of schools in the country. We want to help prepare for a clean and healthy environment,” said SC Johnson Country Manager Marissa De Ungria.

As part of the partnership, SMS Health Philippines, the healthcare marketing agency of SC Johnson, deployed 64,000 health kits and Family Guard disinfectant products to more than 300 schools across Manila, Quezon City, Makati, Taguig, Caloocan, Mandaluyong, Pasay and San Juan City.

“The joint effort among teachers, parents, partners and the whole community on DepEd’s initiative to open our schools shows a deeper meaning of collaboration,” said Dr. Cecille G. Carandang, CESO VI, School Division Superintendent, as she addressed DepEd partners and personnel at DepEd San Juan.

Photo Release Strengthening relationships: Sealing the partnership through MOA signing between SMS Health Ph and DepEd San Juan

“With private companies such as SMS Health Ph and SC Johnson Philippines showing their full support for our programs through their donations, we are confident that we will be able to begin face-to-face classes without worrying about the safety of our teachers, staff and, more importantly, our dear students,” Dr. Carandang added.

This year’s opening of schools is very significant because it is the first time that students are transitioning to the in-person learning modality since the pandemic started in 2020. As directed by Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte, face-to-face classes resume this November.

Disinfecting and sanitizing schools are critical for the resumption of in-person learning and Family Guard, together with SMS Health PH, is committed to helping supplement the government’s efforts through its partnership with DepEd.

“Our mission is to help the education sector create a safe learning environment for both the students and teachers,” shared SMS Health Ph Country Manager Lia Chua.

Consistent with this year’s Brigada Eskwela theme “Tugon sa Hamon ng Ligtas na Balik-Aral,” SMS Health Philippines and Family Guard ensure that they will give their full support for the plans and programs of DepEd in building a stronger community for the betterment of Philippine education.