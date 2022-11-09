Versatile bamboo gets spotlight in 2022 Hybrid National Trade Fair happening this month

MANILA, Philippines — With the theme "Go Green! Go Local!", the 2022 Hybrid National Trade Fair is set to run from November 16 to 20 at the Megatrade Halls 1-3, SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City.

Organized by the Department of Trade and Industry – Bureau of Domestic Trade Promotion (DTI-BDTP) in partnership with the DTI Regional Operations Group, the Design Center of the Philippines, and the National Bamboo Industry Cluster, the event will feature green, sustainable and eco-friendly products as well as artisanal and heritage crafts.

The centerpiece of the five-day event will be a Sustainability Pavilion showcasing the highly versatile bamboo, dubbed as the bio-steel of the future. The Philippines is the sixth largest bamboo exporter worldwide, and the bamboo industry is one of the priority industry clusters for assistance by the DTI.

Bamboo has immense market potential as an eco-friendly and sustainable material for use in architectural design and construction works, as well as furniture and handicraft, farm and fishing implements, food, musical instruments, pulp and paper, and even fuel for cooking and heating.

In keeping with the theme, exhibitors at the 2022 Hybrid National Trade Fair will showcase a rich selection of indigenous products and raw materials, handcrafted and handwoven products, furniture and home decor made from sustainable materials, unique and eco-friendly packaging materials, as well as health and wellness products.

There will also be a selection of fresh produce, processed food and beverages and native delicacies. All 16 regions of the country will be represented among the participating MSMEs.

Concurrent with the physical event, Lazada will also host the online National Trade Fair on its e-commerce platform, so consumers can support the MSMEs and place their orders from the comfort of their homes.

For fair-goers who wish to enjoy the face-to-face shopping experience, the 2022 Hybrid National Trade Fair will continue to ensure a healthy and safe environment by providing hygiene stations with hand sanitizers at strategic locations.

Everyone is still expected to wear a mask at all times and to maintain social distancing. All exhibitors and their staff are fully-vaccinated and observe safety protocols.

To know more about the 2022 Hybrid National Trade Fair and other programs of the DTI-Bureau of Domestic Trade Promotion