More investors now aspiring â€˜frentrepreneursâ€™ in the franchise boomÂ 

More investors now aspiring ‘frentrepreneurs’ in the franchise boom

Concepts under the House of Fruitas include established brands such as their flagship Fruitas’ shakes and juices, De Original Jamaican Pattie, Balai Pandesal and Ling Nam. Also included are fresh and exciting brands such as Soy & Bean, Johnn Lemon, Buko Loco, Keffir Yoghurt Milk Bar, Friends Fries and Black Pearl.

MANILA, Philippines — “Frentrepreneurs” or franchise entrepreneurs are cashing in on the franchise boom as post-pandemic economic recovery arrives in full swing, with an increasing number of investors betting on the opportunity to get ahead.

The trend can be owed to the renewed interest in entrepreneurship and self-employment that sprung during the first year of the COVID-19 lockdown. While some aspiring business owners decided to establish their own brand, there are those who would rather put their trust in established ones via franchising.

It’s the latter that Metro Manila-based House of Fruitas—one of the country’s local franchising leaders—found itself catering to at an increasing rate.

“After the initial set of safety protocols were eased, we were mindful of a possible dip in interest in entrepreneurship or franchising,” said Shaun Si, chief marketing officer of the House of Fruitas, as people would begin to resume their employment that was interrupted by the COVID-19 lockdown.

“But instead, we found that franchise inquiries had a steady uptick,” he continued. Si added that franchise inquiries for House of Fruitas’ brands have more than doubled over the past year, with a steady increase month-on-month.

House of Fruitas’ Founder and CEO Lester Yu attributes it to the consistent benefits that Frentrepreneurs can enjoy: minimized risk, name recall, brand reputation and “the guidance of people with the experience, knowledge and the passion to establish a business and succeed.”

