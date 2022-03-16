UP expanding the PGH to serve more Filipinos

MANILA, Philippines — The University of the Philippines (UP) is one step closer to providing ordinary Filipinos greater access to its brand of world-class and affordable tertiary hospital care and comprehensive cancer care through two upcoming projects: the UP Philippine General Hospital (UP PGH) Cancer Center and the UP PGH Diliman.

On March 10, the proposals for the two major infrastructure projects were elevated by the Investment Coordination Committee-Technical Working Group (ICC-TWG) to the ICC Technical Board (ICC-TB) for re-endorsement to the ICC Cabinet Committee (ICC-CC), the highest decision-making body in the Executive Branch that approves major capital projects.

Hopes are high for the ICC-CC’s elevation of these priority health projects to the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Board. Once the NEDA Board approves the projects, the bidding for private sector partners for the projects will begin.

High-quality, affordable cancer care for poor Filipinos

Cancer affects all age groups and all bodily systems and is now the second leading cause of mortality in the country after diseases of the heart and the vascular system. A study by the UP Manila National Institutes of Health’s Institute of Human Genetics showed that 189 of every 100,000 Filipinos are afflicted with cancer while four Filipinos die of cancer every hour, or 96 cancer patients every day.

In 2020, over 150,000 new cases and 90,000 deaths were recorded1, while in just the first half of 2021, over 27,000 deaths from cancer were recorded by the Philippine Statistics Authority or 9% of the total deaths during this period.

The UP-PGH Cancer Center is the University’s response to the growing challenge and complexity of cancer care. It will be a 200- to 300-bed dedicated cancer center within the University’s Manila campus in Ermita.

With at least half of all beds exclusively serving underprivileged Filipinos, the new facility will offer advanced, integrated, and affordable oncology care services to those who cannot otherwise access the kind of treatments available in private hospitals.

The UP-PGH Cancer Center will be structured as a 30-year Build Transfer Operate (“BTO”) arrangement under the Build-Operate-Transfer Law and its Implementing Rules and Regulations.

The private partner will design, finance, construct and commission a new standalone hospital building with a dedicated 150-bed area for charity patients and a dedicated 50-150 bed area for paying patients. The UP-PGH will provide all clinical services free of charge for charity patients, while the private sector will offer clinical services to paying patients.

The private partner will also provide all major equipment, including replacement equipment, and undertake maintenance and management of the facilities as well as non-clinical services such as cleaning, catering, laundry and security for the entire hospital under a 30-year PPP concession.

The UP-PGH in northern Metro Manila

The UP PGH is the biggest modern government tertiary hospital in the country and so far the only national referral center for tertiary care. From its 10-hectare site in the UP Manila campus, and with its 1,100 beds and 400 private beds, the UP PGH provides direct and high-quality medical and health care to more than 600,000 patients every year, including thousands of poor and indigent Filipinos from all over the country.

But with the growing population of Metro Manila alone, 13.4 million as of 2020 and counting, the UP PGH has been constrained by its limited space and capacity from serving more patients and reaching more communities, especially the underserved communities in northern Metro Manila as well as in nearby provinces.

The proposed UP PGH Diliman, to be built on a 4.2-hectare area in the UP Diliman campus in Quezon City, near the Philippine Nuclear Research Institute, is envisioned to fill that gap, making world-class hospital care accessible to more Filipinos, especially the poor.

The UP PGH Diliman will be a 700-bed public tertiary hospital accessible to the poor. It aims to complement and enhance the capacity and services of the original UP PGH in Manila.

Drawing on the University’s knowledge and research capacities in a multitude of disciplines, from the STEM fields to the social sciences to the arts and humanities, the UP PGH Diliman is envisioned to be the foremost research hospital in the country, complementing and enhancing as well the network of health facilities and specialized hospitals in the Quezon City area.

The UP PGH Diliman will include, among others, an outpatient department building, a main hospital building, a central podium/administration building, a College of Medicine and Research Laboratory building, and a parking building. It will offer the following specialty services:

Genomics and Genomic Research

Neurovascular Surgery and Neurosciences

Oncology and Wellness Center

Hospice and Palliative Care

Primary Care in a Multispecialty Outpatient Facility

Integrative Medicine

Rehabilitation and Musculoskeletal Center

Biomechanical Devices and Equipment Center

Sports Medicine

Hematology

Infertility and Difficult Pregnancy

Geriatrics and Home Care

Disaster Risk and Reduction

Special Services—Toxicology

The first two services will also provide much-needed research on and diagnosis, prevention and treatment of Rare Neurological Diseases (RND).

For the UP-PGH Diliman Project, the private sector partner or concessionaire will take on the task of designing, engineering, constructing and commissioning the buildings and procuring and installing the medical and non-medical equipment.

The private sector partner will also be charged with the operation and maintenance of all non-clinical services, including facility maintenance, cleaning, laundry, catering and security. The UP PGH, on the other hand, will be responsible for providing the clinical, teaching and research services, and will assume the costs of clinical manpower, drugs and consumables. The concessionaire’s length of contract for the UP-PGH Diliman Project is 25 years.

PPPs for health care

Both the UP PGH Cancer Center and the UP PGH Diliman are Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects. Through these projects, the Philippine health sector may develop a precedent for private-sector cooperation and coordination in the provision of cancer care for the population, and more broadly for guided private-sector support of and participation in the public health care agenda.

For most of the past decades, health investments in the public sector have not kept pace with population growth and much of the sector’s growth was in the private health sector.

Despite this, compared to their private counterparts, public servants in health are expected to serve a larger and poorer fraction of the population, in more challenging locations and with fewer colleagues. They also contend with inflexible and often laborious administrative burdens that hamper the work of specialty health care.

Many government hospitals use outsourcing to meet their needs in a more responsive manner, while also freeing up their human resources to focus on value-adding health care services for indigent patients. Back-of-the-house functions like janitorial, maintenance and security services; critical systems like hospital information and communication technology; and advanced, highly clinical applications like hemodialysis units and laboratories are often outsourced.

The PPP structure was chosen for the two infrastructure projects after intensive study found it to be the most cost-effective and efficient way to implement the projects, with a lower financial impact on the University compared to public procurement. Without the need for phased government financing, PPP also has a faster timeline for completion.

No privatization is proposed for either of the PPPs; UP remains the owner and operator and retains control of the private partner activities through contractual means, including through the Minimum Performance Specifications and Standards (MPSS) and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).

The national government, through agencies such as the DOH and the PPP Center, has been encouraging the use of PPP as a possible delivery mechanism where the government can partner with the private sector in delivering quality and cost-efficient health services.

Hospitals and other health care infrastructure are a vital necessity for the country during the time of pandemic, and in a future where climate change, natural disasters and new, potential diseases threaten the welfare of the people.

Through the UP PGH Cancer Center and UP PGH Diliman projects, UP is showing the way for other state universities and colleges, as well as other government agencies, to conceptualize and implement their own health infrastructure and services, all with the goal of ensuring healthy lives and promoting the well-being of all Filipinos from all walks of life.

1 Source Globocan (2020)