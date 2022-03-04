Revenge shopping alert! All must go at AllHomeâ€™s Ultimate Summer Blowout Sale!

Revenge shopping alert! All must go at AllHome’s Ultimate Summer Blowout Sale!

Saving up for home renovation and appliance upgrades? It’s the perfect time to shop at AllHome on their Ultimate Summer Blowout Sale!

MANILA, Philippines — Now that the alert level for the COVID-19 pandemic has been placed on the lowest level, it’s time to go out and go shopping at AllHome after a long time of being stuck at home.

Everybody loves a good sale–especially all-out sales such as this one at the Libis branch of AllHome in Quezon City.

It’s the perfect timing for those saving up for home furnishing upgrades and renovations.

From appliances to furniture sets to electronics to homeware, AllHome has them all on sale up to 80% off!

For instance, five sets of bedsheets and pillowcases from Home Threads, originally priced at P8,999, you can now get for only P600.75 each!

For those planning to change old hardware in their bathroom, AllHome’s tile library can give you ideas on new tiles and trends.

Score two new bathroom faucets from Teuer for P6,000 each after a discount of around P5,000. What a steal!

There’s more in store for shoppers because you can also get two-for-one deals for appliances and electronics, like Garett’s Buy 1 Take 1 bundle of a single induction cooker with a stainless steel pot—now at a discounted price of P3,298!

Photo Release Get big discounts for new tiles and windows for your summer home renpvations.

Uratex mattresses are also on sale and discounted up to 40%. And to beat the summer heat, you can get a new air conditioning unit for P20,000!

Even just a quick visit to the Libis branch of AllHome is worth your time and money!

Don’t miss the chance to get quality appliances and must-haves for your summer project for super low prices!

Photo Release Enjoy bonding with your family and friends at home over home style shabu-shabu using these Buy one, Take one induction cookers.

The sale runs until March 15.

To know more about AllHome’s Ultimate Summer Blowout Sale, visit AllHome’s website here or follow AllHome’s official Facebook page and their official Instagram page.